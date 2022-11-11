Bethenny Frankel Hits Back at Luann De Lesseps & Carole Radziwill Criticism

Bethenny Frankel is mentioning it all.

During an interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Frankel hit back at the criticism she got from ex-costars Luann de Lesseps and Carole Radziwill following her announcement that she was starting a “Real Housewives” re-watch podcast.

Frankel revealed earlier this month that the new podcast, produced by iHeartMedia, would be called “ReWives,” and each week she will invite a different guest to discuss and re-watch “iconic” episodes of the franchise with her.

However, some of her former coworkers were not too happy with the announcement. During a Nov. 4 appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s “Everything Iconic” podcast, de Lesseps called the new venture “sad” and “pathetic,” while Radizwill also blasted the star on Twitter.

“Whatever their truth is is their truth, as has always been the case in their careers and lives,” Frankel said. “And I’m sorry that they’re having a hard time with it. It makes sense. It’s already very successful. It’s an incredible idea. It’s got buzz. It’s interesting, and you know I can’t apologize for having great ideas and being successful.”

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” on Bravo during seasons 1-3, and then returned again during seasons 7-11.

Bethenny Frankel Said That the New Podcast Will Not Be About All the Drama on-Screen

While speaking with People in an interview published on Nov. 4, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star maintained that the new podcast will not be about the drama that was happening on screen.

“We don’t delve into that territory,” Frankel told People. “I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn’t want to do something derivative. I didn’t just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene. So I thought ‘How could I do this in an interesting way?’ — not just having another Housewife talk about it to me like others do, but instead delving deeper. So it’s really about the real dynamics that are going on underneath, which I find to me more interesting anyway, and not the low-hanging fruit trash that others take away from it.”

Frankel continued, “I’m not really interested in a table flipping over, but what are the dynamics surrounding that? What does it mean? It’s not talking about whether or not Shereé [Whitfield] got a seven-figure settlement in her divorce. It’s about, is she actually going to get that? And how do you mandate that?”

Bethenny Frankel Shared Her ‘Mount Rushmore’ of ‘Housewives’ During a May 2022 Interview

Although it’s been a few years since Frankel has appeared on “The Real Housewives of New York,” she still weighed in on her “Mount Rushmore” of “Real Housewives” during a May 2022 interview with TODAY.

“If I had to do one ‘Housewives,’ and it would be the Mount Rushmore of ‘Housewives,’ it would be me, NeNe (Leakes), Teresa (Giudice) and Lisa Vanderpump,” Frankel said at the time. “That would be my Mount Rushmore. That’s original. That’s classics.”

However, it doesn’t seem like Frankel is too convinced to come back to the franchise anytime soon.

“I’ve got other things coming, good things coming,” the star told TODAY during the interview.

