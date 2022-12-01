‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Reveals They Stopped Drink Hard Alcohol

Bethenny Frankel is making some lifestyle changes.

During a recent Nov. 29 appearance on People Magazine’s People Every Day podcast, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star revealed that she has stopped drinking hard alcohol. The Skinnygirl mogul explained that this decision was due to some recent health issues she’s been facing.

“I stopped drinking hard alcohol,” Frankel revealed during the podcast episode. “I just drink the occasional wine. It’s because of some medical issues, and I’ve been really on the case of getting to the bottom of some medical challenges I’ve experienced.”

Throughout her time on “The Real Housewives of New York,” viewers saw Frankel as she faced a few health issues. Notably, during season 8, she discovered that she had uterine fibroids, and, on the show, she said that her doctor told her that she had lost 10 percent of her blood. Frankel is also deathly allergic to fish and had a scary incident on a plane in 2019 that almost forced the aircraft to turn around.

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1 through 3 and then made a return for seasons 7 through 11.

Bethenny Frankel Opened up About Her Recent Medical Issues on Her Instagram

In a Nov. 14 Instagram post, Frankel opened up about the medical issues she’s been facing in recent months, explaining that she believes she might have some kind of autoimmune disease.

“I’ve been battling what appears to be some sort of auto immune issue, or maybe it’s inflammatory, but it’s histamine related… it’s all very confusing,” Frankel wrote in the caption of the post. “I’ve always had low blood pressure but it is more recently chronically dangerously low. This affects my energy, my equilibrium, how I handle coming off of sleep and it requires IVs and intense hydration. My body doesn’t retain water so I require a lot of salt to stay hydrated. When I say I’m a thirsty b****, I’m not kidding.”

Frankel also wrote about how alcohol affects her in the caption of the Instagram post.

“When I came close to death from a fish allergy, the main factor in the crisis was a BP of 60/40, a number that I get close to now if I indulge in hard alcohol or if I sleep long periods (without hydration),” the former “Real Housewives of New York” star wrote.

Bethenny Frankel Is Launching a New Line of Alcohol

Even though she may not be able to drink much of it anymore, Frankel does plan to launch a new line of wines called “Forever Young.” The star sold her line of Skinnygirl cocktails to Beam Global for $100 million in 2011, but kept the name rights.

“Can lightning in a bottle strike twice?” Frankel wrote in a June 2021 Instagram post where she announced the new line of wines. “I cracked the code in the spirits business once before. My little cocktail baby was the fastest growing liquor brand in history, at the time. I paved the way for many other media personalities to launch their own cocktail brands and created a new category.”

The post continued, “I want to do it again with a new 🍷. I’m 50. I feel great and I, like you, want to be and feel FOREVER YOUNG. In the world of wine, it has become all about marketing and price and no taste. Forever Young wine is absolutely superb.”

