Bethenny Frankel Reveals What It Would Take for Her to Make a RHONY Return

During a recent interview with Decider, Bethenny Frankel revealed exactly what it would take for her to return to “The Real Housewives of New York” in the future–and fans might want to hold their excitement because according to her, it would take a lot.

“I don’t really want to,” Frankel said in the interview published on Dec. 14. “I guess if I were producing it, if it were an astronomical amount of money and not an astronomical amount of time.”

In March 2022, Andy Cohen announced to Variety that the “Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a bit different next year. The franchise will be split into two shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women, and one featuring the old members of the cast, like Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.

Bethenny Frankel Recently Launched a New ‘Real Housewives’ Themed Podcast

In November 2022, Frankel launched a new podcast called “ReWives,” where she recaps and rewatches what she considers to be iconic episodes of “The Real Housewives” with different guests.

“I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn’t want to do something derivative,” Frankel explained during a November 2022 interview with People. “I didn’t just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene. So I thought ‘How could I do this in an interesting way?’ — not just having another Housewife talk about it to me like others do, but instead delving deeper. So it’s really about the real dynamics that are going on underneath, which I find to me more interesting anyway, and not the low-hanging fruit trash that others take away from it.”

Frankel continued, “I never realized how many interesting dynamics are underlying that you don’t really discuss because the media only discusses what’s splashy about it and that’s what gets the headlines. So watching it back, I’m finding different things that were never talked about before. I’m not just picking up on the big, shiny items. It’s really about narrowing in on what’s insightful and talking about the whole themes in a way that somebody who has never seen the show would be as wildly entertained as someone who’s obsessed.”

Bethenny Frankel Is ‘Proud of’ Herself for Not Returning to ‘the Real Housewives of New York’

During a May 2022 episode of her podcast, Just B, Frankel spoke more about the RHONY reboot and why she felt proud of herself that she didn’t have to return to the series.

“I’m just so proud of myself that I really can honestly say there is no amount of money to do something that you don’t love,” Frankel explained during the podcast. “I’m now that person that can actually say, ‘I’ve really taken so many things off the board to focus on what makes me happy and not do the things that don’t.'”

Frankel continued, When I left, I left millions of dollars on the table. Millions of dollars. Multiple millions. Not two—multiple millions of dollars on the table to walk away for a better life for myself.”

