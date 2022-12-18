Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future on RHOBH

Lisa Rinna is owning her future on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a Dec. 8 episode of E! News, Rinna addressed what’s to come for her on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and if she thinks she’ll be back next season.

“We’re just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us,” Rinna told the outlet. “We never know. You never know.”

Rinna also spoke about the small break that RHOBH is on before it films the next season.

“I think that it was needed after that,” Rinna explained. “It was a very intense season. And I think that they’re smart over there at Bravo, and I don’t think it hurts anybody to take a break.”

This past season of RHOBH was not exactly easy for Rinna. She got into a huge rift with Kathy Hilton after she accused the star of having a “meltdown” and speaking poorly about her sister, Kyle Richards, during the cast trip to Aspen. Rinna spoke about the feud with Hilton a lot on social media, which caused a lot of RHOBH fans to call for her exit. However, no official casting decisions have been made by the network, and the next season has not begun filming yet.

Viewers can catch this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” streaming now on Peacock.

Lisa Rinna Said Her Exit Would Be a ‘Mutual Decision’ With the Network

While speaking with Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022, Rinna revealed that if she were to exit “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” at some point, it would have to be a “mutual decision” between herself and the Bravo network.

“Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won’t put me on pause,” Rinna told the outlet during the October event. “It would be a mutual decision. You know what I mean? Like, you know, it, life happens. Whatever is meant to be, will be. And that’s how I always look at things.”

Rinna also added, “This is a hard season. I would, I don’t feel at peace after this season whether I came back or not. You know what I’m saying? This was a very, very difficult season for everybody, but especially for me because of my mom. And I just had a really rough time, probably the roughest year of my life, you know? And that’s just the truth.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Thinks Rinna’s Behavior Makes the Cast ‘Look Bad’

One “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is not a fan of Rinna’s social media behavior, and that’s Sutton Stracke. This season, the two butted heads over an Elton John charity dinner, and do not seem to be on good terms today.

“I just wish that it would stop,” Stracke said during a November 2022 appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

Stracke continued about her costar, “I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad. Just make it stop.”

Stracke also went as far as calling Rinna’s behavior “disgusting.”

“I don’t like what [her behavior has] done,” Stracke explained at the time. “It’s unfair, and it’s disgusting.”

