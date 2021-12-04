Did Bethenny Frankel Just Throw Shade at Jill Zarin?

Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter on December 1, 2021, to share her thoughts on heavily edited or filtered social media photos.

“Wow…scrolling through Instagram is like attending a costume party. Filtering is so insane-I’m not sure people recognize themselves. The next step is posting pictures of other people as ourselves,” the former “Real Housewives of New York” star wrote.

Although Bethenny didn’t share a particular photo or post that she was referring to, some fans picked up on the timing, and believe that she may have been referring to a picture of Jill Zarin and Patti Stanger that was shared the day before.

Here’s what you need to know:

Patti Shared an Instagram Photo With Jill & Fans Thought it Had a Filter

In honor of Jill’s birthday, Stanger shared a photo in which the two friends looked totally flawless. It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the pic, most mentioning the apparent filter.

“Holy face tune, Patti,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Beautiful painting,” added another.

“What filter did you use on Jill’s face?” someone asked.

“Oh stop it. This is ridiculous now,” another comment read.

This isn’t the first time that Stanger has been accused of using filters, either. Back on November 17, 2021, she shared a picture with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson that also appeared highly edited.

“Why can’t we just empower women to see age as a gift. Instead of using filters to try to look 25?” one Instagram user asked in the comments.

“I’m sorry but the filters are way too much. Doesn’t even look real,” another person wrote.

“Omg stop photoshopping,” a third comment read.

Was Bethenny’s Comment Directed at Patti & Jill’s Pic?

Bethenny is known for being fairly direct, but she also can throw shade and play coy at the same time. It’s entirely possible that she didn’t see the photo of Jill and Patti, but the timing of her comment suggests otherwise. Not to mention that fans seem to think that her tweet was definitely about that particular photo.

“You are spot on! I just looked at the photo of Jill and Patti face, now I know they have both had work but my god…stop with the filters, they look younger than my daughter and she’s still at school,” one person tweeted in response to Bethenny.

“You talking about Patti Stanger’s pic with Jill?” another Twitter user wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji. “Absolutely,” someone else responded.

Another Twitter user actually shared Patti and Jill’s pic, asking Bethenny if she saw it. Several people commented that they had no idea who was in the snap.

“Omfg I had ZERO clue who Jill was here…like it’s one thing to maybe fix up a few blemishes or dark circles etc but to face tune yourself to the point of looking half your age [and] also completely unrecognizable…I think you got some issues with yourself that no filter will help,” one comment read.

Bethenny has not responded to that particular photo, nor did she call anyone out specifically.

