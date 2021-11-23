Bethenny Frankel Announces New Book

It’s not about Tom. It’s about a new book.

On Nov. 22, 2021, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter to announce her new book, although she didn’t share too many details.

“At this very moment I just finished writing my 11th book…” Frankel wrote. “I can’t wait to share it with you…Xo.”

In another Tweet that same day, Frankel also announced that the book is expected to be published this May 2022. “May,” Frankel wrote. “I’ll announce it soon. I’m very excited. I only write when I really have something I believe to be worthwhile to say.”

In March 2009, Frankel published her first book, called “Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting.” The book went on to be a New York Times bestseller.

The Last Book Frankel Wrote Was About Dating

The last book that Frankel published was in April 2015, called “I Suck at Relationships So You Don’t Have To: 10 Rules For Not Screwing Up Your Happily Ever After.” The book shares some of Frankel’s tips and rules for a successful relationship.

“I’ve made so many mistakes and I do have a lot of experience,” Frankel told Elle in April 2015 about the inspiration behind the book. “I was just sitting here in the car thinking about the fact that some people are saying, ‘Who are you to write a relationship book? What do you know?’ What does anybody know? There are people who look like they have a special relationship, they’ve been married for 30 years, but they are miserable.”

Frankel continued at the time, “There can be people who stay together just because of their kids. There can be people who don’t want to have a marital relationship, but know how to take care of somebody else and know what it means to be kind. I wrote it because I’ve learned a lot through a lot of my mistakes. I’m a work in progress, but I think I’ve always been a work in progress. There are many things in that book that naturally fit a lot of people and make a lot of sense.”

Frankel Wasn’t a Fan of a Recent Bravo Book That Just Came Out

Although Frankel does support other women (even though Ramona Singer might think otherwise), she recently expressed her distaste for the recent “Real Housewives” tell-all book that came out in early October 2021, called “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.” The book interviewed many different “Real Housewives” stars, but Frankel allegedly did not want to be interviewed for the book.

“I think we need more stories about women trashing women,” Frankel tweeted on Oct. 25, 2021. “Or…we can publish a book about it? Is that a good idea? #2021 PS. I’ve had my regrettable moments but capitalizing on our weaknesses? That’s ‘rich’… literally #WomenSupportingWomen lol.”

“Every cast member, both former and current, were asked to participate in the new book with Bravo’s absolute blessing, but Bethenny refused,” a source alleged to Radar Online in Oct. 2021. “Fair enough, but don’t then go and trash the book and the other women on your podcast. She is a hypocrite and foolish to bite the hand that feeds her. Bethenny knows that trashing the show is the same as trashing Andy.”

