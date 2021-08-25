Bethenny Frankel Breaks Silence About Possible RHONY Return

Bethenny Frankel is finally breaking her silence about a potential return to “The Real Housewives of New York” after rumors have swirled in recent months that the former star would be making a comeback to the franchise.
“I posted on Insta that my being in talks with @BravoTV is 100% false,” Frankel wrote on Twitter on August 25, 2021. “I deleted there & took here bc Haiti is what’s important & I don’t want to clutter messages w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention. I haven’t spoken to Bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don’t discuss RHONY.”
Recently, there have been multiple reports claiming that Frankel would be returning to “The Real Housewives of New York.” In July 2021, a source told Radar Online that, “Bethenny doesn’t want to return to the show as a cast member, she wants to return as a producer.”
The source also added at the time, “Bethenny was far more than just talent when she was on the show. From day one Bethenny was also as a producer. She had idea and was very creative and was never shy about jumping in and shaping the show behind the scenes as well as on camera. Bethenny knows how to fix the show and is only a phone call away.”
Frankel Said That She Left ‘the Real Housewives of New York’ Because It ‘Wasn’t Who She Was Anymore’
During an April 2021 appearance on Paris Hilton’s podcast, This Is Paris, Frankel explained why she left “The Real Housewives of New York” for a second time in 2019. Frankel was a cast member during seasons one through three, and then made a return during season seven in 2015.
“I left because it became not who I really was anymore, and you can’t do something out of fear,” Frankel told Hilton at the time. The former “Real Housewives of New York” star also explained that she had come back because of the large paycheck she was offered.
“I was there in the beginning when it was something that none of us really even knew what it was, and now it’s something that … people have a preconceived notion about it, and they know what’s going to happen,” Frankel said while on the podcast. “I mean, how many charity events can we go to? How many friends can we not support on vacations, and how much drama do we want to avoid and then go right into the drama on the vacation? So … the time had come [for me to leave].”
Some Fans Were Disappointed by Frankel’s News
After Frankel announced on Twitter that she wouldn’t be returning for next season’s “Real Housewives of New York,” many fans seemed to be disappointed by the decision.
“Don’t forget where you came from B,” one fan wrote on Twitter in response to Frankel. “Like you needed the show at one point, it now needs you. You were the ultimate housewife.” Another user agreed, writing, “We would like for you to swoop in and save the day.” Another user chimed in, “But we were all living on hope that you would return. This season of #RHONY is really a slow burn & extremely boring!”
Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.
