Bethenny Frankel Breaks Silence About Possible RHONY Return

Bethenny Frankel is finally breaking her silence about a potential return to “The Real Housewives of New York” after rumors have swirled in recent months that the former star would be making a comeback to the franchise.

“I posted on Insta that my being in talks with @BravoTV is 100% false,” Frankel wrote on Twitter on August 25, 2021. “I deleted there & took here bc Haiti is what’s important & I don’t want to clutter messages w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention. I haven’t spoken to Bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don’t discuss RHONY.”

Recently, there have been multiple reports claiming that Frankel would be returning to “The Real Housewives of New York.” In July 2021, a source told Radar Online that, “Bethenny doesn’t want to return to the show as a cast member, she wants to return as a producer.”

The source also added at the time, “Bethenny was far more than just talent when she was on the show. From day one Bethenny was also as a producer. She had idea and was very creative and was never shy about jumping in and shaping the show behind the scenes as well as on camera. Bethenny knows how to fix the show and is only a phone call away.”

Frankel Said That She Left ‘the Real Housewives of New York’ Because It ‘Wasn’t Who She Was Anymore’

During an April 2021 appearance on Paris Hilton’s podcast, This Is Paris, Frankel explained why she left “The Real Housewives of New York” for a second time in 2019. Frankel was a cast member during seasons one through three, and then made a return during season seven in 2015.