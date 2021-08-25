Kelly Dodd Rips Into Heather Dubrow, Claims She Got Demoted & More

Even though Kelly Dodd is no longer on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she can still stir the pot from afar.

In an exclusive sneak peek obtained by Page Six of Dodd’s and her husband, Rick Leventhal’s, new podcast on Patreon, the former RHOC star went in on Dubrow, and she did not hold back. “She got demoted, and her ego got to her,” Dodd said of Dubrow’s exit from the show in 2017. “She says that she quit because of the climate that was surrounding [the show]. … Well, that’s not true.”

Dodd continued, “She got demoted. She didn’t like it. Her ego got the best of her. So, did she quit herself? Yeah, but she got demoted to a friend role.”

In another sneak peek obtained by the outlet, Dodd also called Dubrow a “pretentious b****” and told the star to “go f*** herself,” as she told the audience about the cease-and-desist letter Dubrow sent her earlier this summer after Dodd claimed that Dubrow’s children had given her COVID-19.

In June 2021, it was announced that Dubrow would be making a return to the “Real Housewives of Orange County” for season 16. Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were all let go from the franchise.

Dubrow Slammed Dodd Earlier This Year for Her Comments About COVID-19

In January 2021, Dubrow spoke to Us Weekly about Dodd’s insensitive comments she had made about the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.

“I mean, you know, cancel culture is such a tricky thing because when there’s gray area it’s hard ’cause [it] can ruin people’s lives and careers and whatnot,” Dubrow explained to the outlet at the time. “Having said that, and having not seen exactly what was said, I’ll tell you this: a leopard doesn’t change its spots, right? People show you who they are. And at some point, you have to listen.”

Dubrow also added, “Hopefully, people do grow and evolve but after years and years of a pattern, I think sometimes you get to the point where you go, ‘Yeah, that’s the path you’re on. That’s not changing.’”

Dodd Said That She Got Fired ‘Because of Herself’





After appearing on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for many seasons, Dodd admitted that she was ultimately fired “because of herself,” which she said during a June 2021 radio appearance.

“Listen, ultimately I got fired because of myself,” Dodd said while appearing on an episode of Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM. “I’m the one who got myself fired. I was like Howard Stern with WNBC. I had the executives calling me, and Emily’s like, ‘Who are they?’ and I’m like, well, they know me! I know them! But I was causing them a lot of grief. I was causing them a lot of trouble.”

Dodd’s husband, Leventhal, also appeared alongside her while appearing on the radio show. “There’s no one more popular than her,” Leventhal said about his wife. “Even if people hate her, they love to hate her. They love to watch her. She was the brightest spark on that show. I have to say, when that phone call came I was very surprised because even though she’s so controversial, she’s still great television.”

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production.

