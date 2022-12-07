Former RHOBH Star Says Crystal Kung Minkoff ‘Lies’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville shared her thoughts about the show’s season 12 cast during a December 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge.

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave asked Glanville, “If you were on ‘Beverly Hills’ right now, who do you think you would be friends with and who do you think is like 100 percent no?” The former model shared she is not interested in befriending Crystal Kung Minkoff. She explained she believes the 39-year-old was dishonest when she asserted Sutton Stracke made a “dark” comment in season 12.

“I think Crystal for me is a 100 percent ‘no’ because she lies, like she literally lied,” asserted Glanville.

She also noted she does not have a relationship with the RHOBH star.

“I’ve never met her. I saw her at BravoCon but I didn’t speak with her. I just feel like she doesn’t fit in the show,” stated the 50-year-old.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Brandi Glanville in November 2022

During a November 2022 interview on the “Everything Iconic” podcast, hosted by Danny Pellegrino, Minkoff revealed she believed she would be interested in spending time with Glanville if she rejoined the RHOBH cast.

“I will tell you, people say I would get along with Brandi. I doesn’t seem like that on the show, my personality. But I like a little wildness, I think it’s fun to like experience because I’m not super wild but I like to be around it, I think it’s fun. She seems like wild,” said the reality television personality.

Minkoff also shared she would like former RHOBH star, Eileen Davidson, to come back to the Bravo series.

“I’ve always like Eileen… We are like serious World Poker Tour fans so maybe that’s why, but she seems very balanced. And I tend towards that personality,” said the mother of two.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed the RHOBH Season 12 Cast

While recording the “Everything Iconic” episode, Minkoff shared she believes the RHOBH cast is divided. She stated she was warned by Garcelle Beauvais about her co-star’s allegiances in season 11.

“I kind of thought I would walk in and be like ‘I’m going to kill them with kindness’ and like that doesn’t work. So I remember early, my first season, Garcelle said to me and I think they aired it, I think it was a quick moment when we left La Quinta the house and she said something like ‘don’t you feel like they don’t include us?’ And I was like ‘no?’ I’m just naive like that, like ‘no, they’re including us,’” recalled Minkoff.

She clarified that she is now aware of the cast’s dynamic.

“I’m like ‘oh no, I see it now.’ It sort of takes time but it’s hard to not notice that so. I think that once she said that to me, she kind of felt like it was happening to us together. And so now, I really see that. And in a way, it sort of really bonded us, you know, me, Sutton, and Garcelle of being like the outsiders,” said the RHOBH star.

