Brandi Glanville Reveals if She’ll Come Back to RHOBH

Could a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” be in the cards for Brandi Glanville?

During a recent interview with Page Six that was published on June 14, Glanville was asked about a possible comeback to the franchise, only to say that she feels like she isn’t a “good fit” for the series anymore.

“Honestly, it’s a different show than what I used to shoot,” Glanville explained to the outlet. “When we used to shoot, they would just drop us off and be like, ‘You go and whatever happens, happens.’”

Glanville continued, explaining that even her brief cameos on season 10 felt “overproduced” to her. Glanville appeared during the season after she claimed that she had an affair with Denise Richards. “When I came back with the Denise drama, it was like, ‘OK, you sit here, you do this, we’re gonna do this again,’” Glanville said. “It felt very much produced to me, and I’m not actress.”

The star added, “It’s like, ‘Do that again.’ And I’m like, ‘What’d I do?’ I’m real in the moment, so I don’t know if I’m a good fit for what it is now. It just seems less authentic these days and more produced to me.”

Glanville was a full-time cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 3-5. Viewers can catch new episodes of the show every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Glanville Will Be Returning to Reality TV Soon

Even though Glanville is no longer a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she will be appearing on a “Real Housewives” spinoff on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, which premieres on June 23. The spinoff is the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” and was filmed with a group of ex-‘wives across all franchises at Dorinda Medley’s home in The Berkshires.

“When you’re filming housewives, if you get in a fight, you can leave and not see that person for a day or two and reset,” Glanville told TODAY in an interview published on June 14. “With this, we’re all under one roof. We are doing breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch and snacks before dinner and after dinner, so you don’t get any time to reset. It’s ‘Housewives’ on crack.”

Glanville added, “We went out and about, but it was still COVID. It was pretty much just us in the house at dinner with no one around us. It was a hybrid of ‘Big Brother’ meets ‘Housewives.’”

Glanville Is Still on Good Terms With Some ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars

Although they had their fair share of fights while they were both on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” together, Kyle Richards revealed during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that she and Glanville are on good terms today.

“I’ve seen a totally different side of Brandi now that we’re not on the same show together,” Richards admitted on the May 11 segment. “And she’s very sweet with me, and she was always a very good friend to my sister Kim.”

Richards continued, “We’ve all grown and evolved over these years. And Brandi definitely has, so it’s nice to see the softer side of her.”

READ NEXT: Jeff Lewis Gives New Update on ‘Flipping Out’ Star Zoila Chavez