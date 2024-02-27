Daughter of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Engaged at 27

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, 27, is officially a fiancée.

According to People magazine, Brielle Biermann’s now-fiance, minor league baseball player Billy Seidl, popped the question in February 2024. Brielle Biermann shared images taken while Seidl proposed in a February 26 Instagram post. The first image showed the baseball player kneeling before a shocked Brielle Biermann. The elated couple either took a photo or called another individual on FaceTime in the following picture. The final snap showed Biermann lovingly squeezing her fiance’s cheeks. Brielle Biermann set the post’s location to Scottdale, Arizona, indicating that is where Seidl asked her to be his wife.

“forever with you 🤍,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate the couple for getting engaged.

“So so happy for y’all 💗💗 CONGRATS!!!,” wrote a commenter.

“I’ve been following you for the longest time and seeing that you have found the one and you now Fiancé, it’s the sweetest thing! Congratulations ❤ so exited [sic] for you and I don’t even know you 😆 @briellebiermann,” added another.

“BRIELLE OMG this is so exciting!!!” shared a different person.

Brielle Biermann Discussed Her Parents’ Separation in September 2023

Brielle Biermann discussed her mother and her adoptive father, Kroy Biermann‘s separation in a September 2023 interview on the “TyRANTS” podcast. She declined to share whether she was “Team Kim or Team Kroy.” She explained that she is close to both of her parents, who wed in 2011.

“It’s difficult. But I am trying my hardest to remain as neutral as possible. I’m Switzerland in this,” said the 27-year-old. “Kroy has always been an incredible father to me. My mom — I’ve been with her the whole 26 years of my life.”

She shared that she has tried to remain positive for her parents.

“I keep telling Kim and Kroy, like, ‘It’s literally only up from here.’ Like, it’s as low as it can go,” said the “Don’t Be Tardy” star.

Brielle Biermann also shared that her parents’ split has weighed more heavily on her than her younger sister, Ariana Biermann, 21. She explained that she was living in her parents’ home while they were navigating their breakup. Her younger sister, however, had moved out with her boyfriend in March 2023.

“She doesn’t deal with it, the way I do. Thank god though. I wouldn’t want her to have — kind of feel the pressure that I feel,” said the 27-year-old.

In addition, she stated that Bravo fans do not have a full understanding of her parents’ breakup.

“People read things and they think that they know the full picture,” said the Bravo personality. “Or they’ve seen [‘Don’t Be Tardy’], so they have a full picture on who my mom is. Who Kroy is. Who me, Ariana, the siblings, whatever, [are]. That’s not the case. It’s not entirely accurate. While a lot of people are swaying one way or the other, it’s not that black and white.”

Kim Zolciak Celebrated Her Daughter’s 27th Birthday on Social Media

On February 25, Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram to celebrate her eldest child’s 27th birthday. The post featured several pictures of Brielle Biermann throughout her childhood.

In the caption of the post, the mother of six noted that she had her daughter when she was 18 years old. She stated that she and her daughter “grew up together.”