RHONY Star Pays Tribute to Fan After Post BravoCon Tragedy

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield paid tribute to a Bravo superfan who died on the way home from BravoCon.

The supersized fan fest was held at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from November 3-5, 2023. Fans from all over descended upon Las Vegas for the three-day convention. But a fan from Missouri did not make it home.

On November 6. 2023, Fox4 KC reported that Robert Piper, 50, died following a crash near eastbound Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 in Independence, Missouri. Piper had stopped to help teens in a stolen, rolled-over SUV when he was struck by another vehicle. One of the teens in the SUV also died, the outlet reported. Piper was returning home from “a family vacation” when he died, per KKTV.

Brynn Whitfield Posed For a Photo With Robert Piper and His Wife at BravoCon

Piper and his wife, Traci, were headed home to Missouri from BravoCon when he was involved in the fatal freak accident. Brynn Whitefield paid tribute to Piper after his death announcement. In a photo shared on Instagram, the RHONY star posed with Piper and his wife at BravoCon.

In the caption to her post, Whitfield wrote that she remembered meeting Piper at BravoCon.

“Driving back home from BravoCon last week, Robert, being the Good Samaritan that he was, pulled over on the highway to help an overturned SUV. It breaks my heart to share that Robert died while trying to help the passengers in the overturned SUV,” she wrote. “I clearly remember meeting Robert and his lovely wife, Traci ….I gave them both a massive hug, thanked them for coming to my booth, told Robert how much we love husbands who watch Bravo with their wives, and how much I LOVED his pink shirt.”

Whitfield also sent condolences to Piper’s family and questioned why “horrible things” sometimes happen to good people. “While Robert may have had to wait in line at my silly little BravoCon booth, I can guarantee you, Robert is not waiting in ANY line to get into heaven,” she concluded. “VIP fast track, all the way🫶🏽.”

Piper’s wife told KSHB that her late husband was a loving father, husband, and “Andy Cohen enthusiast,” which explains his interest in BravoCon. “He’d do everything with me. Even Tik Toks,” she added.

Following Piper’s death, several Bravo stars posted comments to Whitfield’s post, including Cohen himself.

“Well said,” Cohen wrote. “The whole Bravo family is sending Robert’s family all our love. “

“Heartbreaking 💔😭,” added “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay.

Whitfield’s costars Eric Lichy and Sai DeSilva posted crying and broken heart emojis.

Thousands of Fans Attended BravoCon 2023

2023 was the first time BravoCon was held in Las Vegas. The two previous conventions took place in New York City.

According to The Wrap, the sold-out BravoCon 2023 welcomed more than 30,000 guests. The fan event brought in over $13.75 million in ticket sales alone.

In addition to Whitfield, more than 160 other Bravo stars met with fans at BravoCon, including cast members from “Vanderpump Rules,” “Southern Charm,” “Below Deck,” “Summer House,” “Million Dollar Listing” and various ‘Real Housewives” franchises.

