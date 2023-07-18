Real Housewives Newcomer Reveals She Wants to Date ‘Southern Charm’ Star

Brynn Whitfield wants to be set up with a controversial cast member from “Southern Charm.” On the July 16, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” “The Real Housewives of New York City” newcomer revealed that she has her eye on Shep Rose.

During the episode, host Andy Cohen asked Whitfield, 36, if there are any single Bravolebrities she has her eye on, and she replied, “This is a setup!”

“I have a little secret,” she then told Cohen. “I think Shep’s cute. Shep. It takes one commitment-phobe to know another…What’s he like in real life?” After Cohen told her the 43-year-old “Southern Charm” star is “he’s exactly like he appears,” Whitfield replied, “Perfect!”

Cohen also asked the RHONY newcomer if she wants to “to invest in more” based on what she has seen of Rose, and she replied, “Yes. I like ‘Southern Charm.’ I’m from Indiana…so Midwest and the Down South, we play dirty together.”

Brynn Whitfield Previously Teased She Has a Crush on Shep Rose

This is not the first time Whitfield has talked about Rose. A few days before the RHONY season 14 premiere, the marketing pro told Hollywood Life she has a thing for Rose, but admitted a relationship between them probably wouldn’t work out.

“I think Shep’s a cutie,” Whitfield said in July 2023. “And I feel like I’m a commitment-phobe. He’s a commitment-phobe. So it would be a disaster. It would be a short-term disaster. And Andy told me [he could help.]”

Fans had a big reaction to Whitfield’s play for Rose.

“I haven’t watched yet, but based on this terrible choice idk how much I’ll like her 🤣,” one commenter wrote of the RHONY star.

“She’s clearly just looking for some fun and he definitely would be,” another wrote.

Others suggested that Rose should go for it.

“@sheprose this will def be one way to upstage Craig and Austen,” another fan tweeted in reference to Rose’s co-star Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

Shep Rose Has Boasted About His Dating Life

Both Whitfield and Rose have talked about being single. According to Bravo TV.com, Whitfield has referred to herself as “a trophy wife in training.”

At a RHONY premiere event, she told the outlet: “I am single. I feel so lame, I’m like I should have got a boyfriend for this red carpet! I am single, though. Still hanging out with like, two exes.”

In July 2023, Whitfield told Page Six that sometimes when she hangs out with her married friends and their families, she knows that’s the kind of life she wants for herself.

As for Rose, he’s one year past his messy breakup with his ex, Taylor Ann Green. At a BravoCon panel in October 2022, he revealed that he wasn’t dating and did not have an account on the dating app Raya.

According to People, Rose did boast that he was getting a lot of action in his DMs. “I had a Playboy playmate message me after the breakup,” he teased, although he admitted that she was “playing hard to get.”

But in November 2022, Rose took to Twitter to claim that he can get more girls than actor Pete Davidson or superstar singer Harry Styles. “Guess I’m an old f***er,” Rose tweeted at the time. “But I feel like if I walk into a room and these two guys are there looking like this, I have zero anxiety about trying to get the girl. I mean zero.”

“I know their resume is impressive. But 🤷🏼‍♂️ Strip away the celebrity for second. And consider it.” he added.

