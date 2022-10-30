PHOTOS: Camille Grammer’s Daughter Mason Turns 21

When Camille Grammer joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010, her daughter, Mason, was a little girl.

Fans caught glimpses of Camille’s two kids, Mason and son Jude, whom she shares with her now ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, on early episodes of the Bravo reality show, but it has been some time since Camille has been a full-time Housewife.

More than a decade later, Camille’s kids are all grown up, and one of them just celebrated a milestone birthday.

Mason Grammer Turned 21 & Her Mom Camille Shared Photos of Her

On October 24, 2022, Mason Grammer celebrated her 21st birthday. And it’s no surprise that her famous mom paid tribute to her with a slideshow of photos on her Instagram page. The photos gave fans a look back at Mason as a little girl up to her life today as a young woman.

Several photos showed Camille posing with her daughter, but there was also a throwback to Mason as a toddler as well as one of her hugging Mickey Mouse while wearing a bright green Tinkerbell costume.

More recent photos showed the college student hamming it up for the camera and posing in a swimsuit. Camille also shared pics of Mason with Jude and one of her and her daughter wearing matching flower crowns.

“Happy 21st Birthday my beautiful girl @mason.grammer love you so much,” Camille captioned the post.

Camille also shared some pics of Mason on Twitter with the caption, “Happy 21st Birthday to my girl Mason. I love you so much!! I can’t believe you are 21!!”

Camille’s followers reacted to the birthday tribute to Mason. Some wrote that mason is a “beauty,” and others couldn’t believe she has turned 21.

“I still remember her from season one,” a fan wrote.

“Gosh, time really flies! Wishing her a very happy birthday!” another added.

“Baby all grown up! HBD!” a third fan wrote.

Mason Grammer Attended College in Boston & Has Worked as a Model

In 2020, Camille revealed that her daughter was heading to the East Coast for college. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of the move into Mason’s college dorm. The room featured two dorm-style twin beds with storage underneath. “Moved my daughter into her dorm room this morning. I’m sad but very excited for her,” Camille captioned the pics.

In addition to working on her college degree, Mason has worked as a model. The 21-year-old blue-eyed blonde has a profile with DT Model Management, where it is revealed that she stands 5′ 8”.

Mason has done several runways shows. In 2016, Camille told Bravo’s The Lookbook that her daughter hadn’t been actively pursuing modeling, but she met an agent by chance when she was a young teen. Camille admitted that she initially had reservations about her daughter getting into the modeling field.

“She was just 14 at the time [of her first show] but my daughter’s very together,” the RHOBH alum said. “She’s much more mature mentally at her age. …She’s very balanced. She’s just got a really good head on her shoulders, very bright. She’s a solid person, so I said she can handle this and, of course, I would be by her side to help her and support her through this and also navigate the waters.”

