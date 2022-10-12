Katie Maloney Surprises Fans With New Look

Katie Maloney showed off a new look. The 35-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star shared a selfie after getting a hair makeover, and fans had a big reaction.

In March 2022, Maloney and her husband, Tom Schwartz announced they were ending their marriage. But before their split, Schwartz once poked fun at Maloney’s shorter hair after she cut several inches off of her long locks. In a past “Vanderpump Rules” episode, Schwartz called Maloney’s hairstyle a “Karen haircut,” per BravoTV.com. The Tom Tom partner later backed down and wrote on Instagram, “Life pro tip: never tell your wife she has a Karen haircut. Jokes aside I love her hair so much it’s [fire].”

In October 2022, a now-single Maloney got a fresh cut, and instead of a reaction from Schwartz, she heard from fans.

Katie Maloney Showed Off a New Bob Haircut on Instagram

In an Instagram selfie shared in October 2022, Maloney showed off a new, angled haircut that came just to her chin. On her Instagram story, she tagged her hairstylist and added the caption, “When [Mara Aghdami] comes and hits you with her [scissors].”

Several fans reacted to Maloney’s new look in the comment section. Some said they preferred the “Vanderpump Rules star with longer hair, but others loved the short ‘do.

“Hell yes! I love a good bob!” one fan wrote. “That takes guts. Looks beautiful,” another agreed. “She looks amazing now that she’s not with Tom!“ another commenter cracked.

Katie Maloney Also Surprised Fans With a Punk Rock Look

Maloney has long been known for her mirror selfies, but she has upped her game since splitting from Schwartz. Over the past few months she has shared swimsuit photos and pics of her going-out outfits, but a recent look took even longtime followers by surprise.

In a photo shared on Instagram in October 2022, just before she got her hair cut, Maloney posed in front of her bedroom mirror wearing a black t-shirt, black mini skirt, and black shoes with white socks, and sunglasses. “Punk Rock, Let’s Go,” she captioned the post.

Fans reacted to the new side of Maloney. “Katie you really seem happy and just a totally different person these days. im happy to see this side of you,” one fan wrote. “Divorce is looking great on you Doll. Can’t wait to see all you do on your own,” another added.

Other fans said Maloney was giving off “2022 Wednesday Adams” vibes. “The socks and shoes are Michael Jackson vibes and I love it!,” another fan added. Others called Maloney a “punk rock princess.”

In the past, Maloney has been targeted on social media for some of her fashion choices. In 2020, she was slammed for an outfit she wore to a pre-Oscars brunch. According to People, Maloney’s “Vanderpump Rules” bestie, Stassi Schroeder, came to her defense on Instagram, writing, “Everyone talking s*** on Katie’s amazingly gorge alternative Parisian-chic Carrie Bradshaw look can go shave their backs now.”

