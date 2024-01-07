Veteran RHOBH Star Shares Heartbreaking News For the New Year

Camille Grammer shared sad news with fans days after ringing in the New Year with her family in Hawaii.

On January 6, 2024, the veteran “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that her longtime dog, Joey, passed away.

Joey was a white Havanese who was part of Camille’s family for more than a decade.

Camille Grammer Shared Photos of Joey on Her Instagram page

Camille shared the news about her dog on her Instagram page. The mom of two shared a series of photos of her snuggling with Joey and posing with him on the beach. She then posted a caption to share that her pup had passed away. Camille also shared that the beloved dog had been a big part of her kids Mason and Jude’s lives ever since they were little.

“I’m heartbroken 💔,“ Camille wrote. “My dear pup Joey crossed the rainbow bridge this morning. I can’t believe he’s gone. He was the best dog I have ever had. We said goodbye to him this morning. He was over 15 years old and always there for me and the kids. He leaves an empty space in our hearts and our home. I will miss him snuggled up next to me. 💔.”

Several fellow Real Housewives stars posted condolence messages for Camille.

“😽💔 🌈 such sweet memories,” RHOBH star Sutton Stracke of the photos of Camille and her dog.

“💔 I’m sorry Camille 🌈,” wrote longtime co-star Kyle Richards.

“So sorry lovey. 😞,” added “Real Housewives if New York City” alum Sonja Morgan.

Camille has shared many photos of Joey in the past. In October 2023, she posted Instagram photos of Joey enjoying the ocean view at her home. “It’s a dog’s life,” she captioned the post.

Camille Grammer Rescued Joey from the Woolsey Fires in 2018

Camille went through a scary situation with Joey. In 2018, she rescued him from the Woolsey fires that tore through Southern California. Camille told People magazine she was forced to evacuate her home in Malibu when she saw flames coming from the canyon behind her neighborhood. The Bravo alum packed her cars as fast as she could and evacuated with her husband, her daughter, as well as their dog Joey. Her home ultimately burnt down, and the aftermath appeared on an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Camille is known for her love for dogs. She also welcomed a new puppy, another Havanese, into her family in 2021. At the time, she posted to Instagram to announce her new addition to her followers. “Meet our new fur baby, Jacque,” she captioned photos of her and her husband, David C. Meyer, with their new addition. “He arrive[d] today and we are already in love with this little guy.”

In the past, Camille attended Lisa Vanderpump’s World Dog Day event. She also told Chewy that at one time she owned seven dogs with her ex-husband, actor Kelsey Grammer. Of her Havanese named Romeo Joe she said, “He doesn’t get groomed all the time and he doesn’t wear rhinestones around his neck, but he’s pretty spoiled. He has a great life.”

