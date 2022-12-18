RHOBH Star Announces Her Mother Has Died

The mother of a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has died. On December 17, 2022, Camille Meyer (nee Grammer) announced the death of her mom, Maureen Wilson Donatacci, on Instagram.

“My mom gained her angel wings today. She was a strong beautiful warrior who fought to the very end. Her strength and endurance was an inspiration to so many. She lived her life to the fullest. Her love and sense of humor made us feel better during difficult times,” Meyer wrote in the caption of her post, which contained a couple of pictures of her mom.

“I will miss you everyday. I love you so much,” she added.



Meyer’s Mom Had Been Battling Cancer for Several Years

Donatacci was previously diagnosed with cancer. Meyer revealed her mom’s health decline in an Instagram caption she shared in November 2021.

“Take the time to hug your loved ones. My mother has been suffering and battling kidney cancer for many years. I’m so blessed to be able to see her and spend quality time with her. I love you so much mom,” Meyer wrote.

In September 2022, Meyer shared another update about her mother in honor of her 75th birthday.

“She was first diagnosed at the age of 47 with stage 3 ovarian cancer. With the help of her amazing doctors she is still with us. Her 75th birthday is on the 19th of September. Bless her for not giving up years ago,” Meyer wrote at the time. She went on to encourage people to speak to their doctors if they notice something isn’t right. “Don’t forget your annual Check ups,” she added.

In a statement shared with People magazine, a rep for Meyer said that Donatacci died “peacefully at her home in New Jersey this morning surrounded by family,” and confirmed that she had “succumbed after a long and courageous fight with cancer.”

“Camille and her [mother] were both afflicted with ‘genetic’ cancers and were warriors for the cause for the past decade,” the rep added. Meyer has previously battled cancer twice.

Meyer Received Love & Support From Other ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Across Various Franchises

After Meyer shared the sad news about her mom’s death, several members of the “Real Housewives” franchise offered their condolences in the comments section of the post.

“Camille I am so very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you,” RHOBH star Kyle Richards wrote.

“Camille I’m sending you and your family so much love. I know how hard she fought. What a magnificent woman,” former RHOBH star Eileen Davidson added.

“I am so sorry Camille! Sending love to you and your family,” said “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador.

“Camille, May your Beloved mother Rest In Peace and Her Memory be Eternal🙏🏼

I’m so sorry for your loss,” former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kathy Wakile’s comment read.

“Sending much love and light to get through this most diffecult [sic] time in life,” echoed RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid.

