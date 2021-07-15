Camille Grammer Shades Erika Jayne In New Tweet

How many f**** does former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer give when it comes to Erika Jayne Girardi? Not one!

In a new Tweet, Grammer shaded Girardi after she cried about her divorce and husband’s legal issues during the July 14, 2021 episode. “We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water,” Grammer wrote on Twitter. “I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying.”

We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater 🤷‍♀️Just saying. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 15, 2021

Many “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans seemed to agree with what Grammer was saying. “All set up with Kyle ahead of time,” one fan replied. “There’s no way Kyle wouldn’t have given a tissue/helped wipe her face/told her about her mascara in any other circumstance.”

Another fan wrote, “Not even an attempt to find a tissue or to wipe away! Come on now! Turning her head to find the best angle and lighting. Gimme a break.”

Grammer was a main cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons one and two, and has returned as a friend of and guest intermittently throughout the past few years.

Girardi Opened up About Her Impending Divorce During the Episode

During the July 14, 2021 episode, Girardi opened up to costar Kyle Richards about how she was feeling about her divorce.

“This sucks so bad,” Girardi lamented to Richards. “The things that are being said are just wrong. People are believing [the allegations] and they’re everywhere and it’s terrible. I’m here, by myself, and what’s being said, I mean, it’s insane that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts.”

Later in the episode, Girardi also warned Lisa Rinna and Crystal Kung Minkoff to keep close track of their finances. “Don’t ignore it,” Girardi warned the ladies. “The more money your husband makes, the more they shut you out. And then 22 years later, it doesn’t end up great.”

Another Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Recently Shaded Girardi

Grammer isn’t the only former cast member who has it out for Girardi. Lisa Vanderpump also shaded Girardi during a recent episode of her podcast while she was interviewing “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow.

“I think if you work for something, you’re a good person, you give back to the community, and you’re philanthropic, [then] if you want to spoil yourself, you worked for it,” Vanderpump said during a July 6, 2021 episode of her podcast, All Things Vanderpump.

Vanderpump continued, throwing some shade at Girardi in the process. “I’m not stealing it or taking money that’s not mine, or taking someone else’s money. I know what we’re talking about. We’re not gonna go there.”

Over the past few months, Girardi’s husband, Tom Girardi, has been accused of embezzling money from his clients. In June 2021, a documentary was released about Girardi’s alleged wrongdoings on Hulu, called “The Housewife and The Hustler.”

Viewers can tune in to all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

