Nicky Hilton Speaks Out About Mom Kathy’s RHOBH Future

Not so fast, Hunky-Dory. Even though fans are loving Kathy Hilton on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” they may never see her hold a diamond.

During a recent interview with People, Hilton’s daughter, Nicky Hilton, revealed that she doesn’t think her mom would ever appear on RHOBH full-time. “I do not think she would,” Hilton admitted to the outlet on July 12, 2021. “I don’t think she has time for it. It’s a full-time job.”

Hilton continued, “I am watching. I [was] absolutely hesitant because I watched the show and I know how drama-filled it is. But I like that she has managed to stay out of it for now. We’ll see!”

However, even though Hilton was a bit apprehensive to see her mom on-camera, she admitted that she does appreciate how much the fans are loving her so far this season. “It’s so funny, I get tagged in memes all day and she barely knows what a meme is,” Hilton said about her mother. “So, I’ll send it to her. It’s pretty hilarious.”

Hilton Said That She Cried After Her Mother Told Her She Was Going to Do ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though Hilton may be more comfortable with her mother being a reality TV star now, she wasn’t at first. During a June 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Hilton admitted that she cried when she first found out that her mom would be joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Do you want to admit something I’ve never admitted in my life, besides to my husband?” Hilton said. “When I found out, I cried.”

Hilton continued, “I’ve come around, but I cried.”

Hilton Also Claimed Her Mom Was Acting ‘Shady’ About Joining the Show

During a March 2021 appearance on her sister Paris Hilton’s podcast, This Is Paris, Hilton also claimed that her mom was “shady” to her family members about joining the show. “First of all, my mom was so shady about the whole thing,” Hilton said. “Pretty much every year this rumor surfaces: ‘Kathy Hilton is joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ And we’re like, ‘No she’s not.’ This year was no different.”

Hilton continued, explaining that when she first asked her mom about the rumors, Hilton assured her that she wasn’t going to join. “She goes, ‘Well, they’ve asked me and I’m thinking about it, but I’m probably not going to do it,'” Hilton explained. “Cut to Paris and I in SoHo walking down the street and our friend FaceTimes us being like, ‘I see your mom is on ‘The Real Housewives…’ People magazine just confirmed it.'” Hilton added, “I’m not knocking the show, I love the show. I am a huge fan. But if someone were to ask me, ‘Do you want your mother on it?’ No!” Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo

