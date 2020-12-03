Erika Jayne and Husband Facing Fraud & Embezzlement Charges

It looks like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika “Jayne” Girardi and her husband, Tom Girardi, have some legal issues on their hands.

According to E!, the Girardi’s are being accused of embezzling money. Edelson PC, a law firm based in Illinois, is suing the couple for allegedly embezzling money from a settlement fund for relatives of the Lion Air plane crash that happened in October 2018. The flight crashed into the Java Sea and killed all 189 passengers on board.

Because of this, the complaint also alleges that the couple’s divorce is a “sham,” and was filed in order to protect their money. According to E!, the lawsuit read that their divorce is “simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK.”

The lawsuit also alleges that “By all accounts, Girardi keeps engaging in fraud and deception in order to support a never-ending spending spree by himself and Jayne.”

Erika Jayne Announced Her Divorce in November

In early November, Girardi announced her divorce from her husband, which came as a shock to some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Girardi told E! News on November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Girardi continued, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

During this past season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Girardi spoke about her marriage, explaining that she was “tired” of having to justify the age gap between herself and her husband. “I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage and then come f—king talk to me,” Jayne said during season 10 of the show, according to Us Weekly. “It’s great to have financial support. But having someone’s emotional support is something that I wish I had more of growing up.”

Erika Jayne Requested Spousal Support From her Husband

According to People, Girardi requested spousal support from her husband in the divorce filing. She also asked to “terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her ex,” according to People. Even though Girardi’s divorce has been in the news, she has not talked about it on any of her social media pages.

During a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Girardi also revealed that she does not have a prenup. “Let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I’m married to a very powerful lawyer,” Girardi told host Andy Cohen during the episode, according to E! News. “A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway…It’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”

