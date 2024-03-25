Fans Upset as ‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Franchise Departure After 6 Seasons

Another “Real Housewives” star is leaving the show. On March 25, Candiace Dillard Bassett told People magazine of her decision to step away from the Potomac franchise.

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey. With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP,” she told the outlet.

Bassett joined the show as a full-time star on season 3 and remained on the show through the most recent season; 8. With rumors that Robyn Dixon is also leaving the franchise, the next season of the show may look a lot different. So far, no word from Bravo on how things will shake out or if the cast will get a refresh like some of the other franchises have over the years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candiace Dillard Bassett May Return to the Show in the Future

Bassett doesn’t seem to be ready to completely close the door on the Bravo franchise and told People magazine that she was simply saying “see you later” rather than “farewell.”

She also thanked fans for their support over the past few years, saying, “Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you!”

Following the season 8 RHOP finale which aired on March 24, Bassett took to Instagram to share what sounded like a goodbye, though she didn’t confirm her departure.

“We made it! Thank you to all the saints and aints for riding with us this season. It’s been a journey!” she captioned a video, in part.

Fans Reacted to Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Departure

Shortly after People magazine confirmed Bassett’s departure, many fans took to her last Instagram post to react.

“The show won’t be the same without you!!!!” one person wrote.

“No way, are you really leaving ? You and Karen are my favorites, damn, that show is going to hell,” someone else predicted.

“Hey let me tell you something real quick!!! I haven’t watched RHOP all season, the events of last season really changed my feelings on the show. Seeing the news today that you are not returning further proves I will not return as a viewer. I went from hating you to loving you truthfully! Super smart, fun, witty, beautiful, and a talented singer! I love all of your music. You and Chris will continue to be blessed and I look forward to all that God has in store for you all! You’re gonna WIN, again and again boo! I love you!!!!” a third comment read.

“You are so beautiful and talented. I loved when you come on to RHWOP . You brought such diversity and a unique prospective to the show, however I strongly dislike what’s been happening for the last couple of seasons. YOU ARE TOO GOOD FOR THIS GiRL!!!!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

