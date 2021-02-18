Carole Radziwill Shades Bethenny Frankel In New Interview

During a recent interview, former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill snubbed ex-friend Bethenny Frankel, alluding that she is a “narcissist.”

In the interview with Bravo TV, Radziwill reflected on her friendship with Frankel, and opened up more about their fallout. “I think we developed sort of a genuine friendship,” Radziwill explained, as noted by Reality Tea. “I think you know Bethenny- she’s high energy and she’s very strategic and she talks a lot, which was great because I wasn’t a big talker. So, you know in a friendship like that, I would listen, listen, listen, listen.”

“I think she was very… she liked the friendship the way it was. I think I said on the show, it was too much Bethenny and not enough Carole in that friendship,” Radziwill said. “There were definitely things that she did that any girl, any friend, would have been like… you know… very upset by.”

Radziwill continued, “I will say now I’m much more careful about who I spend time with. But I definitely do…cannot spend time with people who aren’t a 100% straight and honest and real. And it does linger with me, like now I really stay away… like I can recognize narcissists like from a mile away. Like I just… I recognize these traits.”

Carole Radziwill was a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York during Seasons 5-10. The friends fell out during Season 10 of the show.

Bethenny Frankel Doesn’t Seem to Hold Any Ill-Will Towards Carole Radziwill

Although Radziwill had a lot to say about their friendship, it seems like Frankel doesn’t hold any ill-will towards her former friend. During a September 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Frankel if she regretted her fallout with Radziwill. And, in response, Frankel said that she does regret her fallout with Radziwill and that she thinks the reality show “does crazy things to people.”

Frankel also gave an update on their friendship during a June 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I ran into her at a charity event a couple months ago, and we had a really nice time,” Frankel said during the episode. “I saw her at the bar, we had a conversation, you know, we talked about [Carole’s ex-boyfriend] Adam [Kenworthy] and just life and it was nice.”

Carole Radziwill Has Remained Friends With Other ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Members

Although she no longer has a friendship with Frankel, it seems like Radziwill does keep up with a few of her former costars. Over this past summer, Radziwill went to visit Dorinda Medley at her home in The Berkshires, which she documented on her Instagram page.

Radziwill has also kept in touch with former star Heather Thomson, as they have been seen hanging out together on social media. In October 2020, Thomson posted a photo of the two of them enjoying some outdoor dining in New York City, writing in the caption, “Outdoor Late Lunching. Catching Up with Radzi for some outdoor socializing while it’s still warm enough!”

