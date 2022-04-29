Ex-Boyfriend of RHONY Star Sparks Dating Rumors With Supermodel Elle Macpherson

Fans couldn’t help but point out the chemistry between an ex-boyfriend of a former “Real Housewives of New York” star and supermodel Elle Macpherson after she shared a video on the two of them on her Instagram feed.

It appears as though Macpherson has developed a close friendship with Carole Radziwill’s ex, Adam Kenworthy, who was also featured in a few episodes of RHONY when Radziwill was part of the cast. Radziwill and Kenworthy had a 22-year age difference, which was something that fans talked about, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Now, it appears as though Kenworthy has developed a friendship with Macpherson, as the two were seen cuddling up to one another in a cooking video. Although they have a 26-year age difference, fans couldn’t help but notice that the two appeared very flirty in the video, and some even wondered if Kenworthy and Macpherson were an item.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Are Wondering if Macpherson & Kenworthy Are Dating

On April 23, 2022, Macpherson shared a video that promoted healthy eating. “Eat more plants,” she captioned the post, promising that the “full video” would be released “soon.”

It didn’t take long for people to comment on the video, many wondering if Macpherson and Kenworthy were more than just friends. Toward the beginning of the video, for example, Kenworthy envelopes Macpherson in a hug from behind as she leans over him and laughs. He smiled as he looked into the camera.

“They’re dating????” one Instagram user asked.

“It’s lovely to see you both so close to each other…long may it last, you deserve each other,” another person said.

“Okaaay something a little more then food is cooking here,” someone else wrote.

“The chemistry is UNBELIEVABLE! In [love] with them,” a fourth comment read.

Kenworthy also shared the video on his Instagram account, and similar comments unfolded.

“He definitely has a thing for older women,” one person wrote.

“She is a GORGEOUS GIRL!! You’re a lucky guy. You make a hot looking couple,” another person added.

Macpherson Was Linked to Olivier Sarkozy in March 2022

Macpherson previously dated Andrew Wakefield, but the two split sometime in 2019, her rep told the Daily Mail.

In March 2022, The Mirror reported that Macpherson had been linked to Olivier Sarkozy, the ex-husband of Mary-Kate Olson. The two were spotted on what appeared to be a date at an Elton John concert.

“They seemed really happy together, it looked like they could be a new item,” an onlooker told The Mirror.

Macpherson has not gone public with any relationship since before the pandemic. The supermodel was married to Gilles Bensimon in the 80s, and to Jeffrey Soffer from 2013 until 2017. In between her two marriages, Macpherson had a serious relationship with Arpad Busson, a French financier. The former couple shares two sons, Cy and Flynn, together.

Cy is a student at Babson college, and has followed in his mom’s modeling footsteps; he covered Bulgarian Glamour in September 2021. Meanwhile, Flynn splits his time between Miami, London, and New York, according to his Instagram account, and often shares photos of his friends, and his family, on social media.

