Caroline Manzo Admits She’s Talked to Andy Cohen About Returning to RHONJ

Caroline Manzo appeared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for the first five seasons of the show before landing her own spinoff on Bravo. “Manzo’d With Children” aired from 2014 through 2016, when it was canceled by the network, according to Us Weekly.

Since her exit, many fans have been hoping for her return, but the timing hasn’t been right for Manzo. She has been dedicated to her home life, helping out with her granddaughter, Markie, and just enjoying a life without cameras in her face 24/7.

However, on the May 24, 2022, episode of the “Dear Albie” podcast, Manzo said that her granddaughter is going to school full-time which has left her with a bit of a hole in her day-to-day life. She admitted that she gave a return to reality television some thought, but she just hasn’t made the move yet.

At BravoCon 2022, Manzo revealed even more about her potential return to television.

Here’s what you need to know:

Manzo Has Kept in Touch With Andy Cohen

In an interview with UsWeekly at BravoCon, Manzo confirmed that she has stayed in touch with Cohen over the years.

“For me, there’s a lot of variables. I left the show because I wasn’t happy. I’m not going back if I’m gonna continue to not be happy. I miss this fun, good, happy supporting [people],” she told the outlet.

“I don’t need to worry about what knife is in my back and at what hour. But that comes with the territory,” she added.

It’s unclear the exact thing it would take for Manzo to return to RHONJ, but she has said that she’d want a large sum of money.

Manzo said that the network “doesn’t want to pay” her. “So, guess what Bravo? You don’t get this for free,” she said on the “Dear Albie” podcast.

“Sometimes you gotta smack the bully. I am more than happy to go smack the bully. But you gotta do it on my terms. And they are not willing to do that,” she explained.

Manzo Got a Very Warm Welcome at BravoCon

The fact that Manzo attended BravoCon was a surprise to many, since she hasn’t been on the network in years. However, she appeared on panels and even went head-to-head with Teresa Giudice during the “Squash That Beef” segment.

Nevertheless, fans were thrilled to see Manzo at the event — and she felt the love.

“Guys, it’s been nearly seven years since I’ve been on your television screens, and the reception I received at #bravocon shocked me and truly meant the world to me. Love you all, thank you, thank you. Thank you @bravotv @bravoandy it was a blast,” she captioned an Instagram post after the 3-day event.

A few RHONJ stars showed their support of her appearance in the comments section of the post.

“God we missed you,” Melissa Gorga wrote.

“Well deserved! Loved seeing you,” Jackie Goldschneider said.

Cohen also commented on Manzo’s post, leaving a string of red heart emoji. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, fans filled up the comments section, begging for Manzo to return to the show.

