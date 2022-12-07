Caroline Manzo Gives Advice to New ‘Real Housewives’ Stars

Caroline Manzo is spreading her “Real Housewives” wisdom.

During a Dec. 6 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show on SiriusXM, Jeff Lewis Live, Manzo spoke more about how “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has changed over the years and even gave some advice to the new “Real Housewives” stars.

“Anybody that comes in now feels like, ‘What’s my table flip?'” Manzo said, referring to Teresa Giudice’s table flip during the first season of RHONJ. “Just be you, man, it’s gonna happen. I think right now they have almost like a script that they write for themselves with the persona they want to be.”

“A., the camera doesn’t lie. It’s gonna catch you. So, you could come in and be your representative and be all great, it’s gonna get you. So just be you and let the chips fall where they may. I think they’re trying to make it too scripted in their own minds to be the person that everybody talks about, and I kind of think it ruined the recipe a little bit.”

Manzo was an original cast member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and exited after season 5. Afterward, she and her family had a spinoff on Bravo for 3 seasons called “Manzo’d With Children,” which premiered in 2014.

Caroline Manzo Isn’t Sure if She’ll Ever Return to ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

While speaking to Us Weekly during an interview at BravoCon 2022, Manzo revealed that she isn’t exactly sure if she would want to make a return to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” one day.

“For me, there’s a lot of variables,” Manzo explained. “I left the show because I wasn’t happy. I’m not going back if I’m gonna continue to not be happy. I miss this fun, good, happy supporting [people].”

Manzo also added, “I don’t need to worry about what knife is in my back and at what hour. But that comes with the territory.”

However, Manzo has revealed that she’s had some communication with the network and Andy Cohen about a potential return in recent years.

“It would have to be the right scenario,” Manzo told OK! Magazine at BravoCon 2022. “I did get asked back this past season but I declined. I’m at a point in my life where I do things that make me happy. If I’m not happy, I’m not gonna do it. I’m not going to put myself in that position.”

One ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Wants to See Manzo Back on the Franchise

Even though Manzo is unsure about returning, Dolores Catania would love to have the star back on “The Real Housewies of New Jersey.”

“[Caroline] and I revisit that conversation [about her returning to RHONJ] every once in a while, and it’s not something where I say, ‘Never say never’,” Catania said during a September 2022 appearance on HollywoodLife’s “Pay Attention Puh-Lease!” podcast. “We’ve all learned not to say that — people have come and gone, right? I think some people that have left are coming back this year I’ve seen. So, you know, I’d love to see it. [But] at the same time, she doesn’t get along with another friend of mine — Teresa — so it’s easier to manage with them not being put together in the same room when I’m there.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere this winter on Bravo.

