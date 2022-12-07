RHONJ Star Puts Bethenny Frankel on Blast

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider is not holding back when it comes to airing out her opinions on Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl cocktail brand.

While appearing on a Page Six “Virtual Reali-tea” live podcast on Dec. 5 in New York City, Goldschneider put Frankel and her business on blast.

“Bethenny has Skinnygirl, and I’ve got a very strong opinion on this one because I say, ‘F*** marketing skinny,’” Goldschneider said during the live event.

Goldschneider continued, “I’m sick of f****** marketing skinny. I don’t want to drink something because it’s going to keep me skinny, so f*** you, Bethenny. F*** your skinny brand. That’s how I really feel.”

While on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Golschneider has opened up about having an eating disorder, which is something she’s struggled with for many years. During this past season of the show, Goldschneider chose to seek treatment for her eating disorder and documented her therapy sessions and all of the challenges that came along with it.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere this winter on Bravo.

Jackie Goldschneider Has Opened up About Her Decision to Seek Help

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2022, Goldschneider opened up about her decision to seek help for her eating disorder while on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“This all started about in 2003, and I got some help in 2013 and I got a little bit better, but I was really still struggling — and that was the case until I came on the show [in 2018],” Goldschneider explained.

The RHONJ star continued, “Right before the season started, I was just really emaciated, thin. I think you could see it in the first few episodes, how thin I was. And I just said to Evan, ‘You know what? I just have to stop this. I’m going to kill myself.'”

Goldschneider explained that she was really grateful for the opportunity Bravo gave her to share her experience and journey when it came to recovering.

“I decided that I was going to do it so openly and just really give it everything and rely on my producers and my editors, to really put it together in a way that didn’t give people any ideas or tips or anything like that, but do it really responsibly and just show the recovery process,” Goldschneider said. “I didn’t know how it would end. I didn’t know how whether I’d freeze up and get scared, but … I’m so happy that Bravo gave me the opportunity to do it.”

Bethenny Frankel Is Launching a New Line of Wines

Even though Goldschneider is not a fan of Frankel’s Skinnygirl line, she just might be in luck, because the former “Real Housewives of New York” star is launching a new line of wines called “Forever Young.” Frankel made the announcement in a post on her Instagram page in June 2021.

“Can lightning in a bottle strike twice?” Frankel wrote in the post. “I cracked the code in the spirits business once before. My little cocktail baby was the fastest growing liquor brand in history, at the time. I paved the way for many other media personalities to launch their own cocktail brands and created a new category.”

The post continued, “I want to do it again with a new 🍷. I’m 50. I feel great and I, like you, want to be and feel FOREVER YOUNG. In the world of wine, it has become all about marketing and price and no taste. Forever Young wine is absolutely superb.”

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge Reveals Which ‘Real Housewives’ Star She Wants on RHOC