Where Caroline Manzo Stands With Teresa Giudice Now

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Caroline Manzo has an update on her relationship with Teresa Giudice. While being interviewed by Bravo at BravoCon 2022 this past weekend, Manzo revealed where she stands with Giudice today.

“What is your relationship like with Teresa today?” interviewer Daryn Carp asked Manzo.

“It’s fantastic, thanks for asking,” Manzo joked. “It’s status quo, you know how it is.”

Carp also inquired about Manzo’s 2020 Superbowl commercial for Sabra hummus that she filmed with Giudice, asking if it sparked anything between the two.

“Tried,” Manzo explained. “I have to be very honest with you, because they came to me and said, ‘Well, will you do it?’ and I said, ‘Sure.’ I didn’t even think twice, because I’m a big girl. I called [Giudice’s] lawyer, and I said, ‘Let’s have dinner, I want to clear the air.’ This is big, let’s do it right. She refused dinner.”

Manzo continued, “We had a conversation, and I said to her, ‘Teresa, what did I ever do to you?’ And she said, ‘Well, you were friends with Kathy and Melissa,’ and I said, ‘You were asking me to have somebody I never met, why would I do that?’ So that was her, at that time, that’s what I did.”

Manzo left the cast of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” after season 5, and has remained at odds with Giudice ever since her exit. The two were very close friends during the first few seasons, but things took a turn after Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, joined the franchise during season 3.

Caroline Manzo Revealed That She Recently Turned Down an Invitation to Return to the Franchise

While speaking with HollywoodLife at BravoCon 2022, Manzo also revealed that she turned down an invitation to appear on last season’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” revealing that she had conversations with producers of the show.

“It was a thank you, no thank you,” Manzo told the outlet on Oct. 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago. I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”

Manzo continued, telling the outlet that she thinks the franchise has really changed since she was on it. “You kind of lose your innocence as time goes on,” Manzo said. “A little bit jaded. But that’s clearly what they want, so you’re not going to go against the recipe, I suppose.”

One ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Would Like to See Manzo Back on the Show

Even though Giudice might not want to see Manzo back on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” anytime soon, Margaret Josephs certainly does. During a December 2020 appearance on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast, Josephs said that she would get a “kick” out of Manzo returning.

“I’d get a big kick out of [Manzo returning]. I think it’d be great,” Josephs revealed at the time. “Personally, I think after COVID-19, I don’t know if her and Teresa [Giudice] could ever heal — that would be amazing. And then I wouldn’t be the oldest on the show!”

Josephs continued, “I’ve never met Caroline Manzo. I always loved her character. I think she’s very smart. I think she’s strong. I think she’s, you know, would have been great to work with and be friends with, but it just never happened.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter.

