Nicky Hilton Reveals How She Thinks RHOBH Has Changed

Nicky Hilton has some thoughts about “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a recent Oct. 16 interview with E! News during an event for the charity God’s Love We Deliver, the star revealed what she thinks of the Bravo franchise and how she feels its changed over the years. Hilton’s mom, Kathy Hilton, joined the franchise during season 11, and Hilton’s aunt, Kyle Richards, is also a member of the cast.

“I used to love the lightheartedness and escapism of the program, but I feel like recently it’s become a bit mean-spirited,” Hilton told the outlet, before turning the subject back to the charity she was there for, which delivers and cooks medically-tailored meals to people unable to do so for themselves.

During this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Hilton’s mom has not exactly had an easy time. While on their cast trip to Aspen, Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” and saying “horrible” things about her sister, Richards, and the other ladies on the show. Hilton has insisted that Rinna has exaggerated the entire thing, but the debacle has caused a rift between her and her sister, as well as her and Rinna.

Viewers can catch part two of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Nicky Hilton Did Not Want Her Mom to Join ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in the First Place

During a December 2021 appearance on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With The Housewives” podcast, Hilton admitted that at first, she didn’t love the idea of her mom joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“She totally did it behind our backs and we read about it in the press,” Hilton explained during the episode, which was published right after season 11 of RHOBH was finished. “I watched the show and I know those type of shows thrive on drama and I just didn’t want my mom partaking in any of it and she didn’t.

Hilton also said that her dad, Richard Hilton, did not want to be featured on the reality show. “He’s more focused on his business,” Hilton explained at the time. “He’s not interested in any of that.”

Kathy Hilton Said She Wouldn’t Ask Her Daughters to Appear on ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Even though Hilton didn’t want her mom to join the show, it doesn’t look like she would want to appear, either. In fact, during a July 2021 interview with Footwear News, Kathy Hilton explained that she would never want to ask her daughters Paris or Nicky to appear in a cameo on the show alongside her.

“I wouldn’t ask them because I feel that that would be taking advantage,” Hilton told the outlet at the time. “They’re very, very busy.”

However, Hilton said that her daughters might stop by if she were to film a charity even for the show. “I want to do one charity event for dogs and then for this other very special group, but I want to keep it a secret,” Hilton said.

