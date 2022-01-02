Caroline Manzo Looks Totally Different & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Caroline Manzo shared a new photo of her family on New Year’s Eve and fans can’t get over how amazing she looks.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star enjoyed a night out with her family to ring in the New Year. She shared a few snaps from the night, and everyone was dressed to the nines to welcome 2022 as a family.

“From my family to yours, cheers to a year filled with love, health, and happiness,” Manzo captioned a group photo. She as surrounded by her husband, Albert, her sons, Albie, and his girlfriend, Chelsea DeMonaco, son Christopher, and daughter, Lauren, and her husband, Vito Scalia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Loved Caroline’s Look & Let Her Know in the Comments Section of the Posts

Caroline wore a curve-hugging dress that featured a low-cut top and pouf shoulders. The long-sleeved beige number allowed Caroline to show off her figure — and fans thought she looked incredible. In addition to her outfit, Caroline has let her hair go gray, and she’s cut it very short — but the style very much suits her.

“Caroline looking gorgeous! That waist,” one Instagram user commented on the above photo.

“That waist is snatched honey! Happy New Year,” another person wrote.

“Caroline looking all kindsa hot,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful family…and Caroline you look stunning,” added a fourth.

“Wow Caroline! You are smokin’ hottttt! That bod,” someone else wrote, adding several fire emoji.

Back in December 2020, Caroline opened up about her recent 20-pound weight loss in an interview with People magazine. Caroline told the outlet that she was able to drop weight by controlling her portions.

“I eat what I want. I just eat the bad things earlier on in the day. If I want pasta, I have it for lunch instead of for dinner. That’s all. If I want a piece of cheesecake, I have half instead of a whole,” she said.

Caroline Previously Admitted That She Had a Facelift

In addition to her diet and exercise regime, Caroline also had a facelift. She explained that after she lost weight, the loose skin around her neck really bothered her — so she decided to have a bit of nip/tuck.

“It just freaked me out. … I went and I said to myself, all right, I’m going to go to the doctor and see what can be done about this,” she said during a chat with her sons on the “Dear Albie” podcast, according to Today.

Caroline further explained her decision to go under the knife — and didn’t seem to want to make it a habit. “Listen, I’m not trying to be my daughter. … I’m 57, I’m not trying to be 25. When (my granddaughter) looks at me, she has to see Grandma,” she explained. “It’s not a matter of, you know what, let me bring my youth back. No, I want to be the best version of me I can be,” she continued.

The mom of three is incredibly proud of how she looks. “I could cry thinking about it because it really, really, for me, just brought my headspace to a whole different place,” she said in 2018. Surely the comments that she’s receiving on Instagram are making it all worth it, too.

