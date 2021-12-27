Sonja Morgan Shows off Different Face & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Sonja Morgan shared a new photo on Instagram on December 26, 2021, and fans are freaking out over how young she looks!

The “Real Housewives of New York” star showed off her red silk pajamas and noted how they matched her Christmas stocking and her slippers, but fans didn’t pay too much attention to her outfit — it was her face that had people talking.

Sonja was dressed casually for her day-after-Christmas-look, and asked her followers if they were sticking to sweats today, or if they went and put on jeans. “Look closely. My stocking matches my #PJs & #Slippers. Do you practice the tradition of hanging #Stockings the night before? What are you wearing today?! Still in sweats &PJs or drum roll…….. jeans? That’s dressing up these days,” Sonja captioned the photo, which was taken in Nashville, Tennessee.

However, fans didn’t seem to respond to her question — there were, however, lots of comments about Sonja’s face, and how different she looks from her other pics — and how different she looks on television.

Fans Couldn’t Get Over How Young Sonja Looked in Her IG Snap

Sonja hasn’t been shy when it comes to talking about plastic surgery. In fact, she has actually been very candid about the work she has had done.

“There’s been speculation around my fresh new look. I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12. I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the [jowls] that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a ‘pick me up,'” Sonja captioned an Instagram post back in July 2020.

While it’s unknown if Sonja has had even more work done lately, several fans took to the comments section of her newest IG post and noted that she looked very young.

“You look 20,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You look like a teenager,” another added.

“The work…,” another Instagram user commented, pointing to Sonja’s apparent plastic surgery.

The conversation on Reddit also took off shortly after Sonja uploaded the photo.

“Thought it was her daughter at first glance,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the photo.

“I don’t get it… we know what she looks like on the tv… why does she think she can do this on social media? She looks like a cartoon,” someone else wrote.

“How is that real?” a third person questioned.

Sonja’s Makeup Free Selfie From Mid-December Saw a Better Response

Back on December 16, 2021, Sonja posted a selfie that she took while in Boston, Massachusetts. She made an appearance at the Encore Hotel & Casino, and shared a pic beforehand.

Fans seemed to like the photo, and there weren’t many — if any — negative comments about Sonja’s face.

“I’m sure all of the face pics are ‘tuned’ to some extent but it always seems as though @sonjatmorgan is really beautiful WITHOUT makeup as well as with,” one Instagram user commented.

“Your natural beauty always shines through,” added another.

“Lookin’ good, sexy mama,” a third person wrote.

“You look so much more lovely when you are not made up. Natural beauty,” a fourth comment read.

