Casanova in Hot Water in Prison

Brooklyn-born rapper Casanova had his visitation privileges revoked in prison after a video emerged of him online participating in a TikTok challenge. Casanova memorably collaborated with Love & Hip Hop: New York star Papoose on the 2018 classic track “Shooter.”

LoHud.com was the first to report that Casavnoa, whose real name is Caswell Senior, was in hot water with prison officials.

Casanova is being held in Westchester County Jail in Valhalla, New York, after his December 2020 arrest. Casanova is accused of being a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang and is facing various charges related to racketeering.

Casanova Was Participating in the Junebug Challenge

The video first appeared on Casanova’s Instagram page on February 4. The rapper was taking part in what’s known as the Junebug Challenge. He wrote in the caption, “@meekmill and @nolimitherbo y’all don’t want no smoke 💨 y’all know my body lol y’all lucky I ain’t home.”

According to Vulture, the Junebug challenge first emerged in January 2021. The website describes the goal of the challenge to “o keep it moving — arms, back, hands — and do it wherever you can, including but not limited to on roofs, on top of cars, and in the middle of fields.” The dance moves must be performed to the sound of Florida-based trap rapper Spotem Gottem and his song, “Beat Box.”

The challenge got its name simply because the person credited with starting the craze is a TikTok user named Junebug.

The Woman Who Recorded Casanova Has Been Banned from the Prison Grounds

The woman who recorded Casanova performing in the challenge has been banned from prison grounds, reports LoHud. Casanova will also be investigated for not wearing a mask. Westchester Correction Commissioner Joseph Spano told LoHud, “I’m happy to say we don’t have a lot of issues with video visits because inmates know it’s a privilege, not a right.”

The Westchester County Department of Corrections does not allow visitors to record videos or take photographs.

Casanova Maintains His Innocence in the Case Against Him

The New York Times reported in December 2020 that Casanova along with 17 other people were arrested and accused of being involved in acts of violence in Westchester County and Upstate New York as an alleged member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang.

The Times report said that Casanova is not charged in relation to the murder of a 15-year-old male in Poughkeepsie, New York, in September 2020. Casanova has maintained his innocence in the case. His lawyer, James Kousouros was quoted by the Times as saying, “Mr. Senior is fully confident that he’ll be exonerated when all the facts are brought forth.” Kousouros also expressed his anger that the FBI insinuated that Casanova had been on the run prior to his arrest and maintained that his client was planning to turn himself in.

