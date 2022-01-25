The ‘Real Housewives’ Star on ‘CBB’ Will ‘Have People Talking,’ Dave Quinn Says

There is going to be a former “Real Housewives” star on the new season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” but the official cast has not yet been announced.

There have been quite a few rumors about who might be on the show, including RHOBH star Erika Jayne and former RHOA star Nene Leakes. However, a new tweet from Dave Quinn confirms that it’s neither of these women.

“I keep seeing rumors that there’s going to be a former Housewife on CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER this season. Well, there definitely is at least one — but I haven’t seen her name out there yet. I won’t spoil but she’ll have people talking, I can tell you that,” Quinn tweeted on January 24, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Will not Be on ‘CBB’ & Neither Will Brandi Glanville





Play



Andy Cohen Confirms Erika Jayne Will NOT Be Appearing on Celebrity Big Brother Andy Cohen denies the rumors that Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne will be appearing on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother. Hear Andy Cohen Live every Monday and Wednesday at 10am ET/PT, only on Radio Andy – SiriusXM 102, and anytime on the SXM app. Follow Radio Andy on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram: RadioAndySXM 2022-01-20T17:56:05Z

One of the first names to be thrown into the rumor pile was Erika Jayne’s. The reality star is currently filming the new season of RHOBH, but, given her current legal situation and her post-split financial woes, one might think that she’d be a good choice for “Celebrity Big Brother.” However, she won’t be joining the cast, according to The Sun.

A source told the outlet that Erika wouldn’t be participating in CBB before Andy Cohen himself confirmed that the rumors weren’t true. “She’s shooting the ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills’ right now everybody, I hate to burst your bubble,” Cohen said on the January 22, 2022, episode of his SiriusXM radio show.

Cohen went on to say that Erika could not do both shows. “It’s a confined living experience, and she’s shooting another show,” he said.

Another person who fans could see joining CBB is former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. However, she pretty much took herself out of the running, commenting such on Quinn’s tweet.

“OK, OK [it’s] me,” she responded, before adding, “Just jokes but I do want back in now that I have practiced being shady and nicer.” Glanville was on the UK show in 2018.

Fans Think the Former Housewife Joining CBB Is Either Tamra Judge or Teddi Mellencamp

Shortly after Quinn’s tweet was posted, the Instagram fan pages went to work trying to figure out which former Housewives star is the chosen one. The consensus seems to be either Tamra Judge or Teddi Mellencamp after a photo posted to the BravoandCocktails_ Instagram feed seems to hold a big giveaway.

The photo showed the Two T’s in a Pod podcast schedule, if you will, and there’s one sentence that reads, “big brother announcement episode.” That particular episode is set to air on January 27, 2022, according to the photo.

“So this is a screenshot of Tamra and Teddi’s podcast lineup. See where it says Big brother announcement … Teddi or Tamra?! I’m hoping for Tamra,” the person who runs the account captioned the photo.

As of this writing, many Housewives/CBB fans are hoping that it’s Judge not Mellencamp. Of course, it could be both of them — or it could be one of them and someone else; Quinn’s tweet did reveal that there is “at least one” on the new season.

READ NEXT: Teddi Mellencamp Shares the Angry Text She Sent Producers Before She Was Fired