Chanel Ayan Invites Kim Richards to Dubai: ‘My Home Is Yours’

Chanel Ayan stars in the newest “Real Housewives” franchise to join the Bravo universe; Dubai.

Ayan is a Somalian and Ethiopian supermodel who brought the fashion and the drama to the new series. Perhaps one of the most outspoken women on her franchise, Ayan also has a very traumatic past that she shared a bit about on the show’s first season.

“At 5-years-old, my aunt and my grandma came to pick us up to take us to another town,” she said on an episode of season 1. “And then the next morning at 6 a.m., I didn’t know where I was going whatsoever and then they took us to this man’s house and they just tied us on the bed and we were circumcised,” she added.

Ayan attended BravoCon 2022 in New York City and seemed to fit in well with the women from other franchises. There is one person in particular that Ayan is quite fond of, and that’s Kim Richards. Although Richards, whom Ayan previously called “one of my favorites” in an interview with Hollywood Life, wasn’t at BravoCon, Ayan did talk about her in an interview.

Ayan Said That Richards Was Welcome to Visit Her in Dubai ‘Anytime’

At one point during BravoCon, Richards’ name came up. It happened during an interview that Ayan later tweeted about. She says that someone played a clip of Richards says that she would like to “visit” Ayan in Dubai.

“My favorite moment at bravo con is when a reporter played voice note to me about kim Richard saying she would love to visit me in dubai and I freaking lost it. I love her , kim my home is yours anytime period @KimRichards11,” Ayan tweeted after the interview.

Viewers seem to love that Ayan and Richards are such big fans of one another.

“Chanel Ayan and Kim Richards linking up would literally be a cultural resent. Time would stop for this moment,” one fan commented on Ayan’s tweet.

“Omg now THIS is a duo I didnt know I needed in life!!!! A spin off with just you and Kim hanging out would be EPIC. Love love love youuuuuuuuu,” someone else added.

Ayan Has a Soft Spot for Richards

The moment I knew I made it in this life time when I held that doll. So much love to Kim @KimRichards11 #RHODubai pic.twitter.com/qjBWgET33G — Chanelayan (@chanelayan) June 10, 2022

During a visit to “Watch What Happens Live,” Ayan held the gift that Lisa Rinna gave to Richards on a previous “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. The gift became an item stored in the WWHL clubhouse — and it was on display at BravoCon.

“The moment I knew I made it in this life time when I held that doll. So much love to Kim,” Ayan captioned a photo of herself holding the wrapped present.

One of the reasons that Ayan seems to like Richards so much is because she relates to her on many levels.

“I like real people. Like me, just go with the flow,” Ayan told Hollywood Life. “She’s a good mom. I love that she loves family. I love that no matter what she’s gone through, pain and struggles and stuff, she still rises up and tries to be a better person for everybody around her,” Ayan added.

