Real Housewives Star’s Husband Thanks Producers for Showing ‘Lies’

The latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” saw Ashley Darby’s friend Deborah Williams claiming to the cast that Candiace Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett had been flirting with her.

However, the producers then edited in some flashbacks that showed a different side of the story. While Williams claimed that Bassett had been looking at her and smiling at her, the flashback showed Bassett looking at his phone with the line of text “Chris not staring at Deborah.”

After the episode aired, Bassett wrote on Twitter, “i would just like to again, thank #rhop production and the team in the editing room for continuing to show the LIES these women continue to tell about me.” He then commented on the situation in a series of other tweets.

Eddie Osefo, the husband of Dr. Wendy Osefo, was also the subject of claims by Williams that appeared to be contradicted by flashbacks. Osefo replied to Bassett’s tweet by saying, “The camera don’t miss‼️‼️ Tried and failed miserably.” Bassett answered, “tried HAAAARRRRDDDD and missed BIIIIIIIIIIIIGGGGGG!!!!”

One person pointed out that Bassett signed up for the show with his wife and it should be expected that people will make claims about all the cast members. “To an extent i would agree with you,” Bassett replied, “but lies of this nature….i didn’t sign up for that. people say candiace ‘hits below the belt’….this s*** is in the gutter.”

He also wrote on Twitter that none of the women who were involved in the discussion, including Williams, have apologized to him so far.

Chris Bassett Responded to Other Tweets From Viewers About the Latest Episode

Bassett also replied to another tweet from someone who wrote, “What the ladies are doing to Chris is disgusting! HOW could you tell a story and add on so much lies to it, she surely will feel silly after watching this episode chile.” Someone else said, “And have Eddie being dragged into the mess.” Bassett replied that it was “so unnecessary…and disrespectful AF.”

He then said it was down to “haters and jealousy.” The RHOP husband had previously hinted that it was going to be a dramatic episode as he wrote on December 30, “oooooooh maaaaaaan……just saw this weeks episode… i can’t wait to see y’all comments. i have second hand embarrassment #rhop.” He added several crying laughing emojis to his tweet.

Candiace Dillard Said Her Husband Was Really Affected by Gizelle Bryant’s Claims

Dillard has stood by her husband throughout the drama, starting with Gizelle Bryant’s claim that aired on the show back in October 2022 that she felt “uncomfortable” during an exchange with Bassett. “Gizelle is very flirty with Chris and Chris flirts back with Gizelle and this happens in front of me,” Dillard told Carlos King on his podcast “Reality With the King.”

She added, “It has never given me pause or made me feel threatened in any kind of way because Chris does not want Gizelle’s 50-year-old p****.” However, the RHOP star recently told Page Six that her husband was “not well” after Bryant initially made her claim and he was really affected by the “hurtful” rumor.

