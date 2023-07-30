Former House Husband Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss Amid Divorce: PHOTOS

The estranged husband of former “Real Housewives” star Monique Samuels has dropped a noticeable amount of weight and fans have been praising his hard work on social media.

Chris Samuels has been fairly active on Instagram and has been sharing photos of himself pretty regularly. Fans have noticed that he has dropped pounds and many have commented on his posts showing him support.

Monique Samuels, who starred on the Potomac franchise from season 2 through season 5 before leaving, filed for divorce from Chris Samuels in April 2023, according People magazine. She has since joined the cast of “Love & Marriage: D.C.”

“It’s actually what I feel was meant for me — love and marriage. That was my reason for coming to reality TV. The platform that I was previously on — it didn’t really fit with that dynamic,” Monique Samuels told Us Weekly in 2022. It is unknown if she will return to the program for season 3 — or if the series will even be renewed.

Here’e what you need to know:

Chris Samuels Shared a Photo With His Kids in Which He Appeared Slimmed Down

On July 23, 2023, Chris Samuels shared a photo while spending time with his three kids. “Fun day with my little blessings!!! Church & Mall Day!!!” he captioned the post.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to share their feelings on Chris Samuels’ new look.

“This guy is looking better every picture! Chris, Bruh you gotta tell us what workout plan you’re on?” one person said.

“Bro done got fine fine!!! Although he always seemed fine and humble to me,” someone else added.

“OMG Chris you look Great,” a third comment read.

“Chris lost weight,” a fourth Instagram user pointed out.

Back in May 2023, a fan asked Chris Samuels what he “cut out” of his diet to lose weight. “Beef chicken & pork,” he replied. A little over a month later, the father of three shared a video of himself working out at the gym.

“Keep pushing!!!” he captioned the snap. Many fans took to the comments section of that post to share their thoughts.

“The revenge body is ACTIVATED,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Chris won’t be single for too long,” another user said.

Monique Samuels & Chris Samuels Have Yet to Speak Out About Their Divorce

People magazine previously reported that Monique and Chris Samuels separated in October 2022, but they denied the report in a YouTube video.

“It’s no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: D.C. last year, y’all saw the arguments, y’all saw everything that was going on,” Monique Samuels said in the video, clarifying that reports of a split were simply not true. Seven months later, however, divorce paperwork was filed in Montgomery County.

The Samuels were married for more than 10 years before going their separate ways. Neither has spoken out about the split, though they haven’t been spotted on social media together in months.

Fans weren’t surprised by the filing, as evidenced by the comments on a Reddit thread about the news.

