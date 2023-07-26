Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Calls for BravoCon Boycott as Reality TV Union Debate Heats Up

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna suggested that SAG-AFTRA members should boycott the upcoming Bravo convention in Las Vegas.

Rinna shared a photo of Bethenny Frankel’s interview with Variety in which Frankel suggests that there should be a reality stars union.

“She has a valid point here,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Stories on July 20, 2023. “And really all the SAG/AFTRA members should boycott Bravocon,” she added.

Rinna appeared on RHOBH on Bravo for eight seasons before parting ways with the network. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in a statement to People magazine in January 2023. Rinna attended BravoCon in 2022.

Bethenny Frankel Believes That Reality Stars Have Been Exploited

In a candid interview with Variety, Frankel shared her opinion on reality television stars and expressed why she thinks they should form a union — and, evidently, Rinna agrees.

“Just because you can, as a streamer or a network, play the show as much as you want, doesn’t mean you should,” she told the outlet.

“Meaning, yes, they’re going to get as much milk out of the cows as they could because it’s legal. We signed a contract. Does it mean we should be exploited? It means when you get a ratings bump or something happens, you should share. Networks and streamers have been exploiting people for too long,” she continued.

“We should just find out what reality shows are in production right now and say, ‘Just stop working. Say you’re not going to work unless they take down all the things you’ve done in the past and then we can negotiate for the future,'” Frankel suggested.

Several Reality Television Stars Have Agreed With Bethenny Frankel’s Take

Following the comments she made to Variety, Frankel shared a video further expressing her thoughts on Instagram. “The reality reckoning is here and #thebethennyclause is born… hell hath no fury like a reality star scorned. The days of exploitation & promoting IP that we don’t profit from are over,” she captioned her post.

Many reality television stars comments on Frankel’s post, ready to make a move.

“I’m in,” wrote former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin.

“People fighting in the comments are weird. fair is fair and we should all fight for fair. A LOT of us enjoy reality tv- if you don’t, sit this one out. Way to go bethenny,” added Justin Anderson, who appeared on “Very Cavallari” alongside BFF Kristin Cavallari.

“It’s time to organize,” said Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of “Jersey Shore” fame.

In another post on the matter, Frankel got support from additional reality stars, such as Danielle Cabral from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“Scripted sitcoms are a cakewalk compared to reality. Not sure the highest paid actors can handle the stress of filming a reality show,” Cabral’s comment read.

