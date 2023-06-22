Fans React to Latest ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Divorce

Former “Real Housewives” star Monique Samuels has filed for divorce from her husband, Chris, according to Page Six. The report indicates that court documents were filed in Montgomery County Family Court in Maryland back in April 2023.

Monique Samuels starred on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” from season 2 through season 5 before quitting the show.

People magazine previously reported that she and her husband had separated in October 2022. However, Monique and Chris denied the report in a YouTube video.

“It’s no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: D.C. last year, y’all saw the arguments, y’all saw everything that was going on,” she said in the video, adding that the reports of their separation were absolutely not true.

Monique and Chris Samuels were married for 11 years and have three children together. Neither has released a statement about the divorce filing.

Fans Reacted to Monique Samuels’ Divorce on Social Media

Shortly after news outlets reported that Monique Samuels had filed for divorce, dozens of fans took to Reddit to react.

“I knew this was coming after they ‘leaked’ during bravocon that they were divorcing for the attention. Where there’s smoke….” one Redditor commented on a thread about the divorce.

“Not a fan of Monique anymore but I am sad for their family. Hate to see families break apart like this and they have 3 children who are very young. Hope they have an amicable divorce and coparent situation,” someone else wrote.

“Just watched a scene from that Love and Marriage show where Monique and Chris are discussing him working on himself and their marriage and he says to Monique ‘Be patient with me. Hang in there, it’s worth it’ and she legit rolls her eyes and laughs in his face and says ‘worth it to who?’ The writing was on the wall. She did not like him,” a third comment read.

“Bravo is calling her as we speak. Divorces always make for ‘good’ TV,” a fourth person said.

Monique Samuels Joined the Cast of ‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’

Monique Samuels made the decision to part ways with the “Housewives” franchise because she felt that the editing wasn’t fair. She even called the show “toxic.”

After leaving “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” however, Monique Samuels decided to join the cast of “Love & Marriage: D.C.” She said that she felt that the show was a better fit for her life.

“Because it’s real. It’s actually what I feel was meant for me — love and marriage,” Monique Samuels told Us Weekly in 2022. “That was my reason for coming to reality TV. The platform that I was previously on — it didn’t really fit with that dynamic,” she explained.

In July 2022, Monique Samuels credited RHOP with saving her marriage, though she said she wouldn’t go back, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“The overall experience was great. Filming the show, there wasn’t anything that was contrived. Production, they just were a fly on the wall. That was very nice. I don’t think there will ever be a moment in reality TV where a person on reality TV does not always love their edit. We all complain about it,” she said.

