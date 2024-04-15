RHOBH Star’s House Broken Into After She Posts Vacation Photos

Another star from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” had a home break-in.

During an April 12, 2024 appearance on Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff revealed that thieves broke into her Beverly Hills mansion while she was away on a family trip to Japan.

Minkoff also admitted she made a major faux pas that clued thieves into the fact that her family was out of town.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s House Sitters Came Face-to-Face With the Intruders While She Was in Japan With Her Family

In late March, Minkoff posted photos from Kyoto, Japan, the Fushimi Inari shrine, and the Shangri-La Hotel in Tokyo with her husband Rob and their kids, Maz and Zoe. The Bravo star posted the photos to Instagram over a period of several days, which was a hint that she was away from her home and not posting a later photo dump.

While speaking on Lewis’ radio show, Minkoff shared the scary details of the home break-in which took place while she was out of town.

She confirmed to Lewis that four intruders hopped a fence to get onto her property, which is located in a gated community. “I was in Japan and I had some house sitters,” she said. “I posted [vacation photos]. …They tried to break in and my house sitters, my friends, had to deal with it face to face,” she said. “They’re OK,” she added of her friends.

“They got into the house and they were face to face with my friend and they ran away,” she said of the robbers. “It was my girlfriend, so she was very shaken up, she Facetimed me. They were like just freaked out. And just, I felt so bad.”

“I actually have a lot more security that they weren’t using,” she said as she noted the house security wasn’t armed properly. “It’s because they’re guests. They’re just like, you don’t think it’s going to happen, especially because you’re at home.”

Minkoff added that she was going “heavy duty” to ramp up her already big security system. “It really reminds me and reminded Rob like we need to like step it up even more,” she said. “Every time we hear a story, we step it up. And it’s like we we’re going to go … we’re just going hard.”

2 Other RHOBH Stars Have Been Robbed

This isn’t the first time an RHOBH star has experienced a home break-in. In 2017, Kyle Richards’ Encino, California home was robbed while her family was vacationing in Aspen. Richards’ housekeeper was sleeping in the home at the time, but the alarms were not armed. At the time, Richards told People magazine that more than $1 million in handbags and jewelry were stolen.

“Everything was taken,” Richards said at the time. “Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children’s baby bracelets. Obviously, those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can’t replace.”

In 2021, fellow castmate Dorit Kemsley suffered through a home invasion. Footage from the break-in was even shown on RHOBH that season. Kemsley confronted the armed robbers and cooperated with them as they stole her belongings. She then convinced them to leave her unharmed as her two children slept.

Kemsley’s husband PK was in London at the time and she forgot to set the security alarms, according to E! News. Kemsley’s post-traumatic stress disorder from the incident has been an ongoing storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

