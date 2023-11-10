Crystal Kung Minkoff Opens Up About ‘Rude’ ‘Real Housewives’ Stars at BravoCon 2023

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff revealed she had less-than-pleasant experiences with other Bravo celebrities at the 2023 BravoCon, held during the weekend of November 3.

While speaking to E! News on November 9, host Adrienne Bailon asked Minkoff, “Who was the rudest Bravolebrity that you met at BravoCon?” The RHOBH star replied, “There were so many.”

“So many. It’s shocking,” shared Minkoff.

She asserted that she would not name the Bravo stars who were rude at the Las Vegas fan convention. She stated, however, that she had unpleasant interactions with “Real Housewives of New York City” stars, from both the original and rebooted franchises.

“Both had rude,” said Minkoff.

She also stated that she came across quite a few intoxicated “Real Housewives” stars during the fan convention.

“It was a mess. That bar was open, and I think some else was paying for it,” said Minkoff.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Her Response to Former Bravo Star Jeff Lewis

During a panel at the 2023 BravoCon, former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis mentioned that Minkoff was not heavily featured in the premiere episode of RHOBH season 13.

“Did you notice that Crystal didn’t talk the entire time? It was the best episode I’ve seen with Crystal in it,” said the interior designer.

Minkoff reacted to Lewis’ comment during a November 2023 Access Hollywood interview, alongside her RHOBH castmates Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. According to Minkoff, Lewis reached out to her to apologize for his comment.

“He texted me and he apologized, and I said, ‘Thank you for apologizing because you’re a c***-****.’ He’s b*****. He’s a b**** guy. And it’s because he wants to be a ‘Housewife’ and he never will be,” said Minkoff.

Minkoff mentioned her response to Lewis in the November 9 E! News interview. She suggested she was not surprised by Lewis’ remark about her lack of scenes in RHOBH season 13, episode 1.

“That’s Jeff Lewis. So he’s sort of known for sticking it to people so I thought I would stick it right back to him. So he apologized, and you know, so I won,” said Minkoff.

Kyle Richards Shared She Took Issue With Jeff Lewis at the 2023 BravoCon

Minkoff was not the only Bravo celebrity who took issue with a comment Lewis made at the 2023 BravoCon. During a BravoCon panel, Lewis commented on RHOBH star Kyle Richards’ behavior toward her now estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, in RHOBH season 13, episode 1. Lewis stated he believed Richards, who is currently separated from Umansky, “hates Mauricio.”

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Richards stated that she did not appreciate Lewis’ comment. She asserted that she does not harbor any ill will toward Umansky.

“I did not like Jeff Lewis getting up there and saying ‘Kyle hates Mauricio.’ Because that’s not true. I love Mauricio very much. And we are very close, in spite of what we’re going through. And I don’t like to hear that,” said Richards.

Richards also shared that despite her public separation, she is “actually doing really well considering the situation.” She explained her regimented workout schedule has helped with her mental health.

“I feel strong. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing. Trying to take care of myself and my body and my mental health,” said the “Halloween Ends” star.