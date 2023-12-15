Crystal Kung Minkoff Responds to Lala Kent’s Shady Twist on Her ‘Ugly Leather Pants’

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s “ugly leather pants” only made one appearance on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but they live in infamy.

In December 2023, the Bravo star responded to a hilarious crack about the pants she famously wore in the season 11 episode “The Good, the Bad”, and the Ugly Leather Pants.” In the episode, Minkoff accused Sutton Stracke of being “jealous,” to which Stracke replied, ”Jealous of what?” Your ugly leather pants?”

Two years later, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent referenced the leather pants with her own pants-free moment after being accused of being”jealous” of her co-star Ariana Madix.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Responded to Lala Kent’s Photo Roasting Her Leather Pants

On December 12, 2023 Lala Kent posted a NSFW Instagram photo of herself completely naked from behind as she peered over the side of an outdoor shower. “Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?” she captioned the pic.

Minkoff was one of the first to comment. “These are way hotter than my pants 🔥,” the RHOBH wrote in the comment section.

“This is why you are one of my most favorite HWs in Bravo history. 😂❤️😂 Brilliant, One fan added. “crystal ur such a good sport,” another wrote.

Other Bravo stars also reacted to Kent’s nude pic that showcased her toned body.

“MA’AM 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote former ‘Vanderpump Rules” star Dayna Kathan.

“BRB just gonna go make a collage of your naked bod pics as my workout inspo,” added fellow ex co- star Stassi Schroeder.

“Oh me oh my!!!!!” added “Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira.

As of this writing, Strcake has not commented on the post. The boutique owner previously clarified that she simply thought Minkoff’s pants were fake leather and wasn’t actually dissing the style. “That was wrong of me,” Stracke admitted on RHOBH season 11. “I think they were pleather, not leather pants.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Has Not Worn Her Leather Pants Again Because her Husband Thinks They’re Too ‘Iconic’ and ‘Special’

Minkoff has talked about the “ugly leather pants” scene multiple times over the past two years. In 2021, she told the Los Angeles Times that Stracke’s negative comment helped spawn sales of the A.C.L. leather pants. “I bought another pair because I knew they were going to sell out,” Minkoff dished at the time.

More recently, she told “The Viall Files” podcast in December 2023 that she stopped wearing the pants at the request of her husband, film director Rob Minkoff. When asked if she has “worn the ugly leather pants again,” Minkoff replied, “No.”

“They are so special that my husband will not let me wear them,” she explained. “He checks in with me every few months, [asking], ‘Do you know where they are?’… You know it’s like when people put their wedding dresses…”

She also teased that her husband wants to “frame” the pants and put them on display. “Yeah, he wants to do that with these pants,” the RHOBH star said. “He thinks they’re so iconic in a way that’s unnatural. He loves these pants so much. So, no, I haven’t worn them, but they are very safe. Almost like jewelry, they’re just hidden somewhere in a vault.”

READ NEXT: Fans Question RHONY Star’s Commercial