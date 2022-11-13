RHOBH Star Reveals What She Told Kyle Richards That Was Cut in Editing

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is opening up about something she told her co-star during the season that never made it to air.

Crystal Kung Minkoff chatted with E! News after the season wrapped and explained that she was super supportive of Kyle Richards and she made sure that her co-star knew it.

“It didn’t air but at Garcelle’s party, at the end, I pulled [Kyle] aside and said, ‘All of this doesn’t matter. It’s about you and your family and you have my support no matter what,'” Minkoff told E! News.

The conversation transpired amid tough times between Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton. The disconnect between the sisters became more intense after Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of threatening to “destroy” her sister.

Minkoff Hopes That Richards & Hilton Can Heal Following Season 12

Aside from telling Richards that she supports her, Minkoff also told E! News that she’s hopeful that Richards and Hilton can resolve their issues and come together once things cool down a bit.

“No matter how hard we can be on the show, at the end of the day, when it’s all over, that’s what’s left. I really hope that they can come back together and heal and get better,” she explained.

Richards feels similarly. In her own interview with E! News, Richards admitted that “things are not great right now” between her and her sister. However, Richards believes the two will eventually be able to move forward.

“We’re a family and we’ll always come back together. I know that’s why I was so emotional at the reunion. For me, I don’t think people realize how much it affects my family and the relationships, and I have been holding that in for so long, and that’s why I felt so emotional,” she explained.

Hilton feels similarly.

“I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, we love each other. We’re sisters. Nobody’s gonna come between us at the end of the day,” she told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022.

Richards & Minkoff Were at Odds During the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion

Despite the fact that Minkoff said she’s supportive of Richards and wanted to make sure the “Halloween” actress knew it, there was quite a disconnect between Minkoff and Richards at the RHOBH season 12 reunion.

“I mean, we ended this season [in a place] where she actually confided in me and I’m so supportive of her and her family. So, I think her energy was very much misdirected and I think people saw that,” Minkoff told Us Weekly in October 2022.

Richards attacked Minkoff during the reunion taping, telling her that she exaggerated the “dark” story that Sutton Stracke shared with her. And, on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards talked about it again, calling Minkoff a liar, according to Page Six.

Regardless of how things shook out at the reunion, however, Minkoff told Us Weekly that she and Richards have talked since then, insinuating that things are fine between them post-show.

