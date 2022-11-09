SEE IT: Former RHOC Star Spotted Filming With Cast

Things are changing in the OC.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” have been busy filming the new season of the Bravo franchise and fans are anxiously awaiting more information about what’s to come. Tamra Judge, who was on the show as a full-time Housewife from seasons 3 through 14, has reclaimed her orange for season 17.

Judge made the official announcement on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in July. Her pal, Vicki Gunvalson, an OG who left the show after season 13, shared a supportive message on Instagram at the time, though it has been no secret that Gunvalson also wanted back on the show.

“Of course I’m excited for her. I would be a bad friend if I wasn’t … yes, I have FOMO. I’m like any other woman that would be feeling that way. I’m also, now … it’s been three or four weeks later that she called me and told me she’s going back on. The main thing I did was cry. I didn’t get the call,” she told People magazine.

Now, it appears that Gunvalson has gotten her wish.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gunvalson Was Spotted Filming With the Cast in Mexico

Gunvalson was pictured alongside other cast members, including Judge and Shannon Beador, during a cast trip to Mexico. In photos posted by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account, Gunvalson was seen with her pals in Tulum — including a possible new Housewife, Jennifer Pedranti.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to react to Gunvalson’s appearance. Overall, the feelings on her return appear to be mixed.

“This only means there are no storylines aside from tamra screaming at everyone about her leaving,” one person wrote.

“There’s no cast trip to Mexico without Vicky!!!” someone else said.

“Why is Vicki there?? She needs to stay home,” another Instagram user countered.

“I don’t like her as a person at all but she is great TV!!” a fourth comment read.

Gunvalson Previously Teased Her Return in a Smaller Role

Fans of the Orange County franchise knew that Gunvalson would be returning to the show in some capacity after she confirmed the news that she would be in a “friend of” role for season 17.

“Just the Tres Amigas, we’re having lunch. We definitely filmed a little scene. I’m going to be doing a little cameo—one or two times—that’s it this season. It was good,” Gunvalson previously told E! News.

“I love it because a lot of people on the crew I had for all those years are no longer there. But there was some same people, so it was good to see them—a camera man and producer,” she added.

However, it does seem as though Gunvalson’s role has evolved a little bit as filming continues. In speaking with E! News, she did say that she was only going to make “one or two” “cameo” appearances on season 17 — and she made it seem like she was done filming. However, days later, she was back with her pals, soaking up the sun.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Experienced a Fashion Mishap at BravoCon