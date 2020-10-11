Two ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Tied the Knot in Separate Weddings

Love was certainly in the air this past weekend, as two different Real Housewives stars celebrated their weddings on Saturday, October 10. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey married Mike Hill, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd married Rick Leventhal.

According to Page Six, Dodd and Leventhal started dating in August 2019 and became engaged in November 2019. Leventhal is a correspondent for Fox News, and he is also introduced to viewers on The Real Housewives of Orange County during this upcoming season. According to Us Weekly, Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer was actually the one who introduced the two.

Bailey and Hill got engaged in July 2019, after dating for a little bit over a year, according to Essence. Their wedding took place at The Governors Towne Club in Georgia, and had around 250 guests, according to People. Both Bailey and Hill have been married before, and Bailey’s previous marriage to ex-husband Peter Thomas was even featured on a previous season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Both Brides Documented Their Special Days on Instagram

Both Bailey and Dodd shared some details of their wedding ceremonies on their Instagram pages. Dodd shared a sweet photo of her and her husband on Instagram, writing in the caption, “I’m so excited to be Mrs. Leventhal!!! Thanks @jeremyjfraser for our photography.” Dodd’s husband, Leventhal, also shared a glimpse of the special day on his Instagram page, posting a photo of the two of them holding hands. In the caption, Leventhal wrote, “With the incredible Mrs Kelly Leventhal #10/10/2020 #grateful #rick&kelly.”

Bailey also shared many photos of wedding reception and ceremony on her Instagram stories. She also re-posted an article about her wedding that was written by People onto her Instagram feed, writing in the caption, “10.10.20 💍 Thank you @people Magazine. The safety of our guests matters to us on our special day. Thank you all for the kind words, love, and support. ❤️”

Bailey told People about her wedding, “Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other. We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

Bailey Had Many Safety Measures in Place for the Coronavirus at Her Wedding

In an October 9 interview with People, Bailey detailed the many safety precautions she was taking for guests at her wedding in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “Usually, my concern before the wedding would be more focused on a lot of the aesthetics of the wedding,” Bailey said to People. “However, because we are getting married in a pandemic, the focus has turned to: Do we have the thermometers for the temperature checks? Do we have sanitizer stations?” Bailey also added, “We aren’t messing around.”

Bailey explained to People that their guests had to sign a COVID-19 waiver, have their temperature checked, and also wash their hands and be socially distanced from one another. They also had their venue deep-cleaned by a professional team, and masks made for each guest. “We want to make people feel comfortable and not look irresponsible,” Bailey’s husband, Hill, told People. “We’ve been super transparent with everyone about what will be required. We’re doing everything we possibly can.”