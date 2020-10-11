Vicki Gunvalson Blows up at Ex-Friend Shannon Beador

During an October 8 interview, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson completely blasted her ex-friend and former castmate, Shannon Beador.

Over the past few months, the friendship between “tres amigas” Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge has crumbled. They have all been blasting each other on various media platforms, with Judge revealing recently that she hasn’t spoken to Beador since February, according to Bravo. Even though both Judge and Gunvalson will no longer be a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gunvalson spoke to Celeb Magazine on October 8 about her feud with Beador and the upcoming season.

“I find it very interesting that Shannon is doing press about the upcoming season- which neither Tamra or I are in- and deciding that we are necessary topics of conversation,” Gunvalson said to Celeb Magazine. “I suppose it shows how relevant we still are to the show- and how front and center we are in Shannon’s frantic mind- for her to need to continue to bring us up. While I could simply suggest she call Dr. Moon to calm her down or take another colonic, I’m going to address this since she decided to mention my name.”

Gunvalson continued, telling Celeb Magazine, “I was always there for Shannon and let’s not forget how even when she turned on me and was so blatantly nasty to me, I still was there for her and was willing to let the past go when she finally got over being mad at me (which again was for something I had no involvement in but she decided to blame me for). She should be thanking me for even bringing this franchise about or she wouldn’t have a platform to be on but instead she decides to do interviews where she denigrates and insults me still.”

Gunvalson Slammed the Upcoming Season

Gunvalson also spoke about the upcoming season to Celeb Magazine, which is the first season that she will not appear on. “This season is chalking up to be such a big joke and I am happy to say I’m no longer a part of this hot mess,” Gunvalson said to Celeb Magazine. “You have Kelly Dodd mocking COVID and wearing hats that say ‘Drunk Wives Matter,’ you have Boring Wind and her ‘modern marriage’- whatever that means, you have the miscasting decisions that were Emily (Simpson) and Gina (Kirschenheiter), and you have wackadoo Shannon who really needs to check her ego and remember where she came from, where she started, and who was there for her all along.”

Gunvalson continued, telling Celeb Magazine, “I have no intention of returning to the show but rest assured that if I ever did- Shannon and I will have words. And that is not a threat, it’s a promise. Shannon said it herself on one of the episodes- and I quote- ‘I look like a wackadoodle.’ Keep talking about Tamra and I in this way, Shannon, and you’re living up to this description to a tee. I highly suggest you shut your mouth and keep our names out of it. Love, your former Tres Amiga.”

Gunvalson Claimed She Was Fired From ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

According to The Sun, Gunvalson says that she was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County. She spoke about the firing in a June 2020 episode of her podcast, Whoop It Up. When guest Jill Zarin asked her why she thinks she was fired along with Judge, Gunvalson said, “There’s several things we thought of…we got very expensive and I think they said that viewers were ready for younger blood,” as noted by The Sun.

During the podcast episode, Gunvalson also managed to shade the current cast yet again. “I just don’t know how this cast is gonna carry on with two main cast members gone,” Gunvalson said, as noted by The Sun.

