Jax Taylor Confirms Brittany Cartwright Suffered a Stroke

Jax Taylor of “Vanderpump Rules” fame returned to the “House of Villains” weeks after being eliminated. On the finale, which aired on December 21, 2023, Taylor shared that his wife, Brittany Cartwright, had been rushed to the hospital around the same time that he was eliminated from the E! reality competition series.

“I don’t know if you know, about three minutes after I got eliminated, I made it out there and I got a phone call,” Taylor told his former castmates, gesturing to the door of the Villains’ mansion. “‘Here Jax, take the phone. Your wife’s in the hospital,'” he recalled being told.

“She’s like, crying on the phone. … I’m panicking. Obviously, the timing. … so I raced to Cedars, stayed there for two nights. Making sure my wife doesn’t have cancer, doesn’t have spinal issues, doesn’t have MS. Turns out, she had a small stroke. She’s 33,” Taylor explained.

Taylor got a hug from Tanisha Thomas as he assured everyone that Cartwright was OK following the health scare.

Brittany Cartwright Previously Opened Up About Her Health Issues

Taylor and Cartwright initially didn’t speak publicly about the health issues that landed the mother of one in the hospital. However, on the April 26, 2023, episode of “Sex, Love & What Else Matters” podcast, Cartwright described her medical problem.

“All of the sudden, I started getting numbness in my right arm and my right leg, to the point where I couldn’t even hold my cell phone anymore. And it got really scary because it was happening out of nowhere,” she told podcast host and pal Kristen Doute.

“It was just a really scary time. They didn’t know what was going on with me. They thought that maybe I had early signs of MS, or maybe a small stroke, so I had to have MRIs on my brain and on my spine. And I had to have CAT scans,” she said.

“Everything, thank God, came back clean, so we still don’t know what’s going on. But I haven’t had the numbness since that day, or anything,” she added.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Hoping to Expand Their Family

Now that things have settled down a bit for Cartwright, she and her husband are thinking about their next chapter.

“We’re definitely gonna have more kids. At least one more. We’re just really busy right now. It’s been a very busy summer. We’re very blessed,” Taylor told People magazine in August 2023.

“I just love barbecuing. That’s what I did with my dad. Like, there was nothing better. And I was very, very close to my father. We were always hanging out in the backyard or barbecuing, just being together and running through the sprinklers and stuff,” Taylor said, speaking about his dad, Ronald Cauchi, who died in 2017.

In November 2023, Cartwright said that she and Taylor had already started trying for baby number two. “It’s just been not happening yet for us. But fingers crossed,” she said on the November 17, 2023, episode of the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast.

Cartwright and Taylor are parents to a 2-year-old son, Cruz.

