Denise Richards Reunites With RHOBH Cast Member

Even though Denise Richards may have left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it doesn’t mean that she can’t still hang out with the cast. In a new Instagram post, Garcelle Beauvais revealed that she and Richards reunited over dinner on May 3.

“Hey guys, so I know it’s Monday, but I took a little time to come out and hang with a girlfriend,” Beauvais said in a video she posted to her Instagram feed. “We just wanted to say hi.” The video then turns to Richards, who says, “Hello! Fun to catch up.”

“So much fun to catch up!” Beauvais added. Richards then revealed that the two “went over a lot,” but her “lips are sealed.”

Richards was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons nine and 10, but exited ahead of season 11. Last season, much of the drama was centered around Richards, who came under fire after former star Brandi Glanville alleged that she had hooked up with Richards. Richards denied all reports and even sent cease and desist letters to some of her former castmates.

Beauvais Did Not Want to Come Back to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Without Richards

Although Beauvais is returning for season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” before the contracts were signed, the star admitted that she didn’t want to come back to the show without Richards. During an August 2020 appearance on SiriusXM’s EW Live, Beauvais explained why.

“She’s like, ‘If you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’ and I’m like, ‘and if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’” Beauvais said about her conversation with Richards on the radio show at the time, according to People.

During last season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Beauvais was one of the only women who stood by Richards during her scandal with Brandi Glanville. Beauvais stuck up for her friend throughout the season, along with Dorit Kemsley.

Richards Gushed Over Her Friendship With Beauvais During a Talkshow Appearance

Shortly after Richards announced that she wasn’t coming back to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she appeared as a guest on the talk show “The Real,” where Beauvais is a cohost. During Richards’ appearance, the two spoke about the previous season of the show, and Richards revealed that had it not been for Beauvais, she wouldn’t have been able to make it through the season.

“Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry,” Richards said during her September 2020 appearance. “I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl’s girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you.”

Richards also added that although her final season was tough, she’s glad she had the experience. “Obviously my second season was very challenging,” Richards explained at the time. “You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.”

