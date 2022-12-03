RHOBH Star ‘Grateful to Be Safe’ After Terrifying Incident

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has spoken out following a terrifying road rage incident.

On November 15, 2022, TMZ reported that Denise Richards and her husband were shot at while driving in California. The couple was in a pickup truck heading to Popsicle Studio Los Angeles where Richards was scheduled to work when another driver got frustrated, took out a gun, and shot at the vehicle, leaving a bullet hole in the truck bed. Thankfully, neither Richards nor her husband Aaron Phypers were injured.

At the time, Heavy reached out to Richards’ rep but did not hear back. Richards tweeted that the incident was “the most terrifying situation” she’d ever been in. Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, Richards shared a post on Instagram, thanking those who have reached out and/or wished her well.

Richards Said The Support Has Been ‘Overwhelming’

In her very first Instagram post since the road rage incident occurred, Richards wanted to take a moment to thank those who have been kind to her and her husband after what had happened to them.

“I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time. We are both very grateful to be safe. The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!! We are so thankful for each and every one of you,” Richards wrote in an Instagram post on the day before Thanksgiving 2022.

Several people took to the comments section of the post wondering what happened to Richards and Phypers. Others made comments about politics and more let Richards know that they’re happy that she’s okay.

“How scary have a wonderful thanksgiving and wow it will make me think about crazy drivers that’s for sure,” one comment read.

“Sorry this happened to you… what u went through is my worst fear.. not only for me, but for my son and my husband every day they leave the house and anyone else who is just trying to get by in this crazy world everyday.. what u went through happens every day… and it’s not right,” someone else wrote.

Richards Went to Work After the Shooting

Despite being very scared, Richards showed up at work and completed a full day.

“She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day. She didn’t want to not show up to work,” a source told People magazine at the time.

“The production company made her feel safe but they didn’t file a police report. They think now that people were after the car itself because it’s worth a lot of money,” the source added.

According to the original report by TMZ, an off-duty police officer escorted Richards and Phypers to the freeway to ensure they’d be safe.

Richards is filming “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace” as well as a movie called “A Walking Miracle.” According to her IMDb page, both films are due out in 2023.

