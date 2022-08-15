Denise Richards Reveals New Details About Charlie Sheen Divorce

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards is opening up about her 2006 divorce from Charlie Sheen.

While appearing on an August 10 episode of Caroline Stanbury’s Divorced Not Dead podcast, Richards spoke more about her marriage to the actor and how it has affected the way she parents her three daughters, two of which she shares with Sheen.

“The behind-the-scenes stuff was way worse than what was out there,” Richards said about her marriage to Sheen.

Richards continued, “I never wanted the girls to — and I don’t know, maybe I did them a disservice, there’s no handbook for this, especially when you’re in the public too, and you have to deal with all this crap — but I never wanted them to sense any discord between us because I didn’t want them to feel, I don’t know, unsettled, you know what I mean?”

The star also revealed a moment during her marriage when she realized she needed to break up with Sheen. She said she knew that she wouldn’t want her daughters to be married to a man like him.

“I said to myself, would I want my daughters to be married to this man? No offense to him, but it’s true,” Richards said of the “Two and a Half Men” actor. “I think he would take that, he would understand what I’m saying. That’s when I was like, ‘Well, why am I accepting this?'”

Richards was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 9 and 10.

Richards Revealed How RHOBH Affected Her Relationship With Sheen

While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2020, while she was still a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards revealed how Sheen felt about her being on the show. She also opened up about how it has affected their relationship since she spoke about their custody battle during her time on the franchise.

“I don’t even think he knows [what’s airing], but he knows obviously when you file something in court that it’s public,” Richards told the outlet at the time. “He and I have dealt with this stuff for, gosh, 14, 15 years.”

Richards added, “We try to keep [the show] separate from things, but he hasn’t even said anything other than very positive [feedback]. It’s all good.”

Richards Said That She Would ‘Never Say Never’ About Returning to RHOBH One Day

Even though Richards didn’t have the best ending to her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she admitted during a July 11 appearance on E! Daily Pop that she would be open to returning to the franchise in the future. During season 10, she stopped filming with the group after it was alleged that she had an affair with Brandi Glanville. Richards has denied the claims.

“I actually really enjoyed my time on Housewives,” Richards said during her appearance. “It was really great getting to know the women and being able to have that connection. I’m still a fan, and you know, I never say never.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

