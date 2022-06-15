Former RHOBH Star’s Ex Rips Her Over Daughter’s New Gig

Denise Richards may no longer be a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but drama continues to follow her.

The former Bravo star shares two teen daughters, Sami, 18, and Lola, 16, with her ex-husband actor Charlie Sheen, whom she was married to from 2002 to 2006. In 2011, Richards also adopted her youngest child, Eloise, on her own, shortly after the little girl was born, per Hello magazine.

Richards had no shortage of parenting issues following her divorce. In 2021, she became estranged from her eldest daughter Sami after the teen claimed her mom’s house was “abusive.” While Sami moved in with her dad, the mom and daughter’s relationship has improved since then. In May 2022, an insider told Us Weekly that “Denise and Sami reconnected within the last month,” and “they are getting along very well.”

But with Sami now back with her mom, it’s Sheen who is not too happy with Richards’ parenting.

Here’s what you need to know:

Denise Richards’ Ex-Husband Charlie Sheen Blamed Her For Their Adult Daughter’s Decision

On June 13, 2022, Sami Sheen announced on Instagram that she has joined the adult social media platform Only Fans. The paid subscription site is often used for content creators to post NSFW content, per Complex. Sami received plenty of comments on her bikini post as she announced her new career venture. Her famous mom also commented, “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.”

But Sami’s dad was not as proud. In a statement to Page Six, Sheen expressed his displeasure over his daughter’s adult business move.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” Sheen told the outlet. “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Richards clarified to Page Six that Sami’s decision “wasn’t based on whose house she lives in.” The former RHOBH star added that she trusts her daughter’s judgment as she “makes her own choices.”

Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen Have Always Had Very Different Parenting Styles

It’s not a surprise that Sheen and Richards aren’t in agreement over this one. The exes’ parenting styled have often clashed, although it was often in the opposite direction, with Richards coming off as the more-strict parent.

During Richards’ first RHOBH season, in an episode titled, “Eat Your Heart Out,” the former couple’s differing parenting styles were highlighted when Sami asked to go to her homecoming dance with a date. Richards told the then-14-year-old she wasn’t allowed to date until she was 16, while Sheen gave his blessing for his daughter to trust her own judgment on going with a boy.

In an interview with People not long after, Richards admitted that her daughters would consider her “a strict parent.” “I definitely have rules and boundaries and there’s consequences,” she revealed.

Once Sami temporarily moved out to live at her dad’s house, an insider told Us Weekly it was all about the house rules. ”Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting. She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn’t want to follow the rules,” the insider said of Sami. “Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad.”

On the February 11, 2022 episode of Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” Richards also opened up about her ex-husband’s less-strict household. “There are certain rules and I enforce them,” she said. “And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

