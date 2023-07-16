Diana Jenkins Shows Off 9-Month Baby Bump: PHOTOS

Diana Jenkins is nearing the end of her pregnancy. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is expecting her fourth child at age 49, and new photos show she is in the home stretch.

Jenkins and her partner Asher Monroe already share a 2-year-old daughter, Eliyanah. The businesswoman and philanthropist also has two older children, Innis and Eneya, from her marriage to her ex-husband, businessman Roger Jenkins.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Posed With Her Belly Exposed as She Snuggled Her Daughter Eliyana

In a series of photos posted to Instagram on July 14, 2023, Jenkins posed with her 2-year-old daughter as they lounged in bed. The RHOBH alum wore a yellow t-shirt that was pulled up to reveal her third-trimester baby bump as her toddler daughter rested her head on her belly. Other photos showed her playing with her daughter while wearing a unicorn mask.

“i wish happiness was contagious,” Jenkins captioned the slideshow. “i would spread it around with all my heart with love and kindness ❤️ 9 month waiting game 😊 unicorns babies puppies and good vibes only 💝.”

Fans and friends reacted to the post.

“You look amazing ❤️,” RHOBH star Kyle Richards wrote to Jenkins.

“Baby is almost here!!!” wrote fellow RHOBH star Erika Jayne. “Waiting game 😊 cancer or leo lol,” Jenkins replied.

While she did not reveal her exact due date, Jenkins’ hint that her baby could be born right between astrological signs confirms that she is due very soon. According to Allure, the cancer sign is for those born between June 21 – July 22 and the Leo sign is July 23 – August 22.

People previously reported that Jenkins’ due date is sometime in August and that she planned to give birth to her child in London, which is where her three older children were born.

Diana Jenkins & Asher Monroe Are Expecting a Baby Girl

Jenkins only appeared on one season of RHOBH, which aired in 2022, during which she talked about her past miscarriage and desire to get pregnant again. She announced her departure from the Bravo reality show in January 2023 after finding out she was pregnant.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year,” Jenkins wrote at the time. “You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “

One month later, a source told Page Six that Jenkins and Monroe are expecting another baby girl.

“Diana found out she is having a girl and she and Asher are just over the moon about it,” the insider dished. “They are so excited to give Eliyanah a younger sibling, especially one so close in age. Truly a dream come true to give her a little sister.”

On July 6, 2023, Jenkins posted to Instagram to share a glimpse at her baby’s mauve and white floral nursery. She also confirmed the countdown was on. “Home sweet home 💝,” she wrote. “nesting and waiting. almost there last few weeks countdown.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star Shares Big News About Her Son